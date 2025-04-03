Cherry blossoms and open streets: Your weekend guide to things to do

In Philadelphia's parks, plants are starting to bud, replacing their depressing winter appearances with colorful hues that spark activity outdoors, including a few springtime staples.

The Cherry Blossom Festival celebrates Fairmount Park's pink and white flowering trees — as well as Japanese cultural traditions — Saturday and Sunday. It coincides with the launch of Southeast Asian Market, an open-air buffet of street food, in FDR Park. And Center City is encouraging al fresco dining and afternoon strolls by closing certain blocks to cars Sunday.

In case of rain, there's a classic Broadway musical playing Walnut Street Theatre. Consider your weekend options below:

Philly's cherry blossom trees are expected to reach their peak form this weekend, and there's a whole party planned around their glow up. The annual Cherry Blossom Festival takes over West Fairmount Park, where most of the city's cherry blossom trees are concentrated, Saturday and Sunday. The Japan America Society of Greater Philadelphia is welcoming dancers, musicians, face painters and calligraphers for the occasion. There also is a pop-up beer garden from Triple Bottom Brewing and traditional Japanese tea ceremonies. Head to the park's horticultural center or the Shofuso Japanese Cultural Center either day starting at 10 a.m. Admission is $15 for adults and free for kids under age 12.

Pedestrians can walk, skip or strut through the streets of Center City on Sunday, when the neighborhood closes select roads to vehicles. Seven blocks near Rittenhouse Square are car-free between 10 a.m. and 5 p.m. Restaurants in the area extend their outdoor seating and businesses offer discounts during the day. It's a continuation of Center City District's "open streets" initiative, which ran last September and December.

The sweet smells of street food are returning to FDR Park. The Southeast Asian Market opens for its 2025 season this weekend near the park's entrance on South Broad Street. Several dozen merchants selling Thai, Cambodian, Lao, Indonesian and Vietnamese dishes are setting up stands between 10 a.m. and 5 p.m. Saturday and Sunday. Come hungry and bring cash, because many vendors do not accept credit cards.

Walnut Street Theatre recently kicked off a production perfect for Motown fans, musical theater nerds or anyone who digs a dishy bit of show business. "Dreamgirls" is now playing through May 4. The musical is about a 1960s girl group, not unlike the Supremes, that rises from obscurity to the big leagues. The success comes with jealousy and heartbreak, immortalized in the breakout song "And I Am Telling You I'm Not Going." Tickets start at $49.

