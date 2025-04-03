More Events:

April 03, 2025

Cherry blossoms and open streets: Your weekend guide to things to do

Southeast Asian Market also starts a new season in FDR Park.

Kristin Hunt PhillyVoice
By Kristin Hunt
PhillyVoice Staff
Weekend Things To Do
Weekend guide Thom Carroll/for PhillyVoice

The cherry blossoms in Fairmount Park are expected to hit peak bloom during the annual festival at the Shofuso Japanese Cultural Center this weekend.

In Philadelphia's parks, plants are starting to bud, replacing their depressing winter appearances with colorful hues that spark activity outdoors, including a few springtime staples.  

The Cherry Blossom Festival celebrates Fairmount Park's pink and white flowering trees — as well as Japanese cultural traditions — Saturday and Sunday. It coincides with the launch of Southeast Asian Market, an open-air buffet of street food, in FDR Park. And Center City is encouraging al fresco dining and afternoon strolls by closing certain blocks to cars Sunday.

In case of rain, there's a classic Broadway musical playing Walnut Street Theatre. Consider your weekend options below:

See pink blooms in Fairmount Park

Philly's cherry blossom trees are expected to reach their peak form this weekend, and there's a whole party planned around their glow up. The annual Cherry Blossom Festival takes over West Fairmount Park, where most of the city's cherry blossom trees are concentrated, Saturday and Sunday. The Japan America Society of Greater Philadelphia is welcoming dancers, musicians, face painters and calligraphers for the occasion. There also is a pop-up beer garden from Triple Bottom Brewing and traditional Japanese tea ceremonies. Head to the park's horticultural center or the Shofuso Japanese Cultural Center either day starting at 10 a.m. Admission is $15 for adults and free for kids under age 12.

Roam the car-free streets near Rittenhouse

Pedestrians can walk, skip or strut through the streets of Center City on Sunday, when the neighborhood closes select roads to vehicles. Seven blocks near Rittenhouse Square are car-free between 10 a.m. and 5 p.m. Restaurants in the area extend their outdoor seating and businesses offer discounts during the day. It's a continuation of Center City District's "open streets" initiative, which ran last September and December. 

Eat a lemongrass cheesesteak in South Philly

The sweet smells of street food are returning to FDR Park. The Southeast Asian Market opens for its 2025 season this weekend near the park's entrance on South Broad Street. Several dozen merchants selling Thai, Cambodian, Lao, Indonesian and Vietnamese dishes are setting up stands between 10 a.m. and 5 p.m. Saturday and Sunday. Come hungry and bring cash, because many vendors do not accept credit cards.

Bop along to backstage drama at 'Dreamgirls'

Walnut Street Theatre recently kicked off a production perfect for Motown fans, musical theater nerds or anyone who digs a dishy bit of show business. "Dreamgirls" is now playing through May 4. The musical is about a 1960s girl group, not unlike the Supremes, that rises from obscurity to the big leagues. The success comes with jealousy and heartbreak, immortalized in the breakout song "And I Am Telling You I'm Not Going." Tickets start at $49.

Follow Kristin & PhillyVoice on Twitter: @kristin_hunt | @thePhillyVoice
Like us on Facebook: PhillyVoice
Have a news tip? Let us know.

Kristin Hunt PhillyVoice

Kristin Hunt
PhillyVoice Staff

kristin@phillyvoice.com

Read more Weekend Things To Do Philadelphia Theater Center City Open Streets Cherry Blossoms FDR Park Cherry Blossom Festival Fairmount Park Southeast Asian Market

Videos

Featured

Limited - Temple Health - Lung Main

Advancing pulmonary care: how clinical trials at Temple Lung Center are shaping the future
Limited - SonjaMorgan

Live! Casino & Hotel Philadelphia presents Bravo’s “The Real Housewives of New York City” Star, Sonja Morgan: Sonja in Your City on Saturday, April 5!

Just In

Must Read

Politics

Watch as Cory Booker nears record for longest speech on Senate floor

Cory Booker speech

Sponsored

Live! Casino & Hotel Philadelphia presents Bravo’s “The Real Housewives of New York City” Star, Sonja Morgan: Sonja in Your City on Saturday, April 5!

Limited - SonjaMorgan

Music

Kevin Hart performs as rap alter ego in Tiny Desk Concert

Kevin Hart Tiny Desk

Health News

More than 50 local researchers sign letter protesting Trump administration for 'gutting' science

Trump open letter

Entertainment

Philly is getting a second portal as Universal promotes new park

universal tour philadelphia

Eagles

The 'Tush Push' survives elimination, for now

121524_EaglesSteelers_tush-push-Jalen-Hurts-0890.jpg

© 2025 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved