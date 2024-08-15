Philadelphia Folk Festival, art and anime: Your weekend guide to things to do

It's time to face a hard truth: There's no more Olympics to watch this weekend. But don't let the lack of fresh pommel horse guy memes send you spiraling. The Philadelphia area has lots lined up Friday through Sunday to entertain recovering Team USA fanatics — as long as they don't expect any javelins or water polo balls.

A music festival with 61 years of history is back in Montgomery County, while a new arts festival arrives Saturday in West Philadelphia. Dog moms and dads can bring their fur children to a pooch party in Manayunk. Pokémon parents, however, should head to Plymouth Meeting for an anime and gaming convention. Anyone craving a bit more gymnastic action can also check out Pink's concert at Lincoln Financial Field; she'll be flipping and tumbling, albeit with the help of wires.

After a year away, the Philadelphia Folk Festival returns to the Old Farm Pool with one half of Hall & Oates. John Oates headlines the Upper Salford Township concert series, alongside bluegrass and hip-hop fusion group Gangstagrass. Altogether, over 70 musical acts are scheduled to perform. Food and craft vendors will also be on the campgrounds from Friday through Sunday. Single-day tickets range from $100-$120, while general admission for the whole weekend costs $250.

Treat your pet to some of their favorite things (sorry, not squirrels) at Manayunk's upcoming Dog Day of Summer. The pup-forward event takes place Saturday from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Main Street, where vendors will offer treats, toys and pup cups. Dogs can also splash around in pools or run through an agility course on Cotton Street, hopefully tiring themselves out enough to sit for a custom pet portrait.

Urban Art Fest 52 — West Philadelphia's answer to Manayunk and Rittenhouse Square's signature arts festivals — launches Saturday on 52nd Street. Work from at least 25 artists will be showcased under tents between Walnut and Spruce streets, and six bands will play along the stretch. The festival will be presented in collaboration with the African Cultural Art Forum Community Art Day, which focuses on African art and performance. Both are free to attend.

An anime and gaming convention is back in Plymouth Meeting for its fourth year. ShikkariCon brings cosplay, card games and Japanese culture to the DoubleTree Philadelphia West hotel Saturday through Sunday. Attendees can also join tournaments of "Street Fighter 6" or face off with friends on a game show panel. Tickets start at $25 for adults, or $10 for kids under 16.

Doylestown's own Pink returns for a Sunday concert at Lincoln Financial Field. The singer will perform with Sheryl Crow and the Script at her Summer Carnival tour stop. Tickets are still available for the show, which promises all the fluorescent colors and aerial acrobatics you'd expect from a pop rock 'n' roll carnival.

