February 15, 2024

Philly Beer Fest, puns and lots of Legos: Your weekend guide to things to do

Additional options include a condom fashion show and a live rainforest exhibit at the Academy of Natural Sciences

Kristin Hunt PhillyVoice
By Kristin Hunt
PhillyVoice Staff
Weekend Things To Do
Lego art American Gothic Kristin Hunt/PhillyVoice

A Lego art exhibit returns to the Franklin Institute this weekend. It features recreations of Grant Wood's 'American Gothic,' right and Jean-Michel Basquiat's 'Pez Dispenser,' far left.

Between the Super Bowl, Valentine's Day and the snowstorm that complicated so many Tuesday commutes, it's been an eventful week. And while we're still marveling at Jason Kelce's overalls, it's nearly time to kick back for another winter weekend.

This one promises major exhibit openings at Drexel's Academy of Natural Sciences and the Franklin Institute. While the former promises visitors real-life animal encounters at its new rainforest exhibit, the latter offers the world's only (we presume) Lego recreations of "Whistler's Mother" and "Venus de Milo."

Craft beer lovers can sample local brews at the inaugural Philly Beer Fest in Center City. And pun lovers can get some new material at the fifth "It's Always Punny in Philadelphia" competition.

Sip suds at Philly Beer Fest

Sample pilsners and lagers and stouts (oh my) at the brand-new Philly Beer Fest on Saturday. More than 30 local breweries will offer pours to ticketed guests at 23rd Street Armory during sessions from noon to 4 p.m. and 5 to 9 p.m. A $35 general admission ticket gets you in the door, but food costs extra. 

Hang 'Under the Canopy' with a sloth and geckos

Dream of exploring the rainforest? The Academy of Natural Sciences will take you one step closer to the real thing with its new interactive exhibit. "Under the Canopy" features the flora and fauna found in rainforests, including crested geckos, red-footed tortoises, boa constrictors and a two-toed sloth. Visitors can meet these critters at 10:30 a.m. or 2:15 p.m. presentations led by their handlers, or watch one of their daily feedings. The 4,800-square-foot exhibit opens Saturday.

Sit front row at a condom fashion show

Latex hits the runway Saturday for a fashion show that centers on sexual health. All of the dresses, skirts and accessories featured in the annual Condom Fashion Show at the Asian Arts Initiative feature, you guessed it, condoms in their designs. Now in its seventh year, the event is meant to spark dialogue about sexual health and safety, particularly among young people. The 2 p.m. show is free to attend, but registration is required.

See the 'Mona Lisa' and 'Starry Night' in Lego form

Some people spend an evening making a Lego bouquet. Nathan Sawaya spends months building a Lego blue whale — and that's just one of his 100-plus touring creations. The well-known "brick artist" brings his intricate Lego sculptures back to Philadelphia on Saturday for a seven-month stay at the Franklin Institute, which last hosted "The Art of the Brick" in 2015. The updated show features old favorites and several new pieces, including recreations of Frida Kahlo and Jean-Michel Basquiat works and 13 large-scale sculptures of endangered species.

Chuckle and cringe through a pun competition

Comics will drop their best dad jokes at a pun showcase on Saturday afternoon. "It's Always Punny in Philadelphia" returns to Helium Comedy Club at 3:30 p.m. for its fifth contest, which puts competitors' wordplay to the test. While it's too late to enter the punderdome — sign-ups are full — you can still watch the contestants set up their nerdiest punchlines in three themed rounds of competition. Tickets are $10.

