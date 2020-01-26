More Health:

January 26, 2020

Third U.S. case of coronavirus discovered in California

Three U.S. citizens have now been diagnosed with the virus after traveling to Wuhan, China

Staff Image Placeholder Image
By Pat Ralph
PhillyVoice Staff
Health News Coronavirus
coronavirus Xinhua/Sipa USA

There have reportedly been 56 deaths in China due to the coronavirus outbreak.

A third case of coronavirus in the United States has been discovered in Southern California, the Centers for Disease Control (CDC) confirmed to the Associated Press.

The CDC said that the patient had been traveling from Wuhan, China, which is the origin of the pneumonia-like virus. The patient is in isolation at a hospital and in good condition, according to the CDC.

The patient, who is now in Orange County, California, contacted local health officials upon arrival back to the U.S. after picking up the virus, the CDC said. The agency is now conducting lab tests on the patient as he or she is quarantined in a local hospital to reduce exposure of the virus to the public.

The death toll from the virus in China has risen to 56 and nearly 2,000 cases have been confirmed worldwide, according to the AP.

The third confirmed case comes after two U.S. citizens in Chicago and Washington were discovered with the virus earlier this week after recently traveling to Wuhan.

The CDC is investigating at least 63 potential cases in 22 states, and 11 cases have been confirmed as negative as the agency still considers the overall risk for Americans as low.

Along with the United States, the coronavirus has also spread to Thailand, South Korea, Japan, Singapore, and Taiwan. As a result, Wuhan has announced a complete travel ban on people entering or leaving the city due to the coronavirus outbreak. The CDC recommends anyone visiting China to practice good hygiene and avoid contact with anyone who is sick. 

The CDC has been conducting advanced screenings at five U.S. airports in order to identify possible coronavirus cases entering the country: Los Angeles International Airport, San Francisco International Airport, John F. Kennedy International Airport in New York, O'Hare International Airport in Chicago and Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport in Atlanta.

More than 2,000 passengers have been screened for suspicion of coronavirus as of this past Thursday, according to the CDC.

Any returning travelers who have been in Wuhan within the past two weeks and develop coronavirus symptoms should call their doctor immediately, the CDC said. They stressed that it is important to call ahead before going to the doctor or emergency room and to tell them about your symptoms and travel history.

Health providers are also being asked to immediately alert infection control and their state and local health departments. 

Coronaviruses are a group of viruses that cause symptoms similar to the common cold. Most of them only cause mild to moderate symptoms. But some of them, including severe acute respiratory syndrome (SARS), can cause severe illnesses. 

Respiratory and blood samples are being collected and sent to the CDC to confirm diagnosis. The test being used by the CDC will soon become available to state health departments too. 

The CDC will begin providing regular updates about the coronavirus on its website this week, which can be found here.

Staff Image Placeholder Image

Pat Ralph
PhillyVoice Staff

pat@phillyvoice.com

Read more Health News Coronavirus Philadelphia China CDC

Follow us

Health Videos

Just In

Must Read

Eagles

What they're saying: Marquand Manuel, Matt Burke may be Eagles' newest position coaches
Marquand-Manuel_012420_usat

Government

Mayor Kenney threatens to end Mummers Parade amid blackface controversy
mummers froggy car blackface

Restaurants

Circles + Squares owner opening second pizza shop in East Passyunk
Pizza Plus Gutt Opening

Sixers

NBA Trade Rumors: Sixers have inquired about Thunder's Danilo Gallinari
012320-DaniloGallinari-USAToday

Health News

Does Tylenol cause cancer? California considers declaring acetaminophen a carcinogen
Tylenol Acetaminophen Cancer Carcinogen

Weekend

Things to do in Philadelphia this weekend, Jan. 23-26
Wonderspaces at Fashion District Philadelphia

The contents of this website, such as text, graphics, images, and other material contained on this website, are for informational purposes only and do not constitute medical advice.

ahealthierphilly is sponsored by Independence Blue Cross, the leading health insurance organization in Southeastern Pennsylvania, serving nearly 2.5 million people in the region, providing health news and related information that leads to a more informed, healthier life.

ahealthierphilly and its health-related information resources are not a substitute for the medical advice, diagnosis, and treatment that patients receive from their physicians or health care providers and are not meant to be the practice of medicine, the practice of nursing, or to carry out any professional health care advice or service in the state where you live. Nothing in this website is meant to be used for medical or nursing diagnosis or professional treatment.

Always seek the advice of your physician or other licensed health care provider. Always consult your health care provider before beginning any new treatment, or if you have any questions regarding your health condition. You should not disregard medical advice, or delay seeking medical advice, because of something you read on this site. In the event of a medical emergency, call a doctor or 911 immediately.

This website does not recommend or endorse any specific tests, physicians, procedures, opinions, or other information that may be mentioned on this website. Descriptions of, references to, or links to other products, publications, or services does not imply endorsement of any kind. Reliance on any information provided by this website is solely at your own risk.

Although we try to keep the information on the site as accurate as possible, ahealthierphilly disclaims any warranty concerning its accuracy, timeliness and completeness of content, and any other warranty, express or implied, including warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose. ahealthierphilly also reserves the right to temporarily or permanently discontinue this website, any page or any functionality at any time and without any notice.

The website and its content are provided on an “as is” basis.

© 2020 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved