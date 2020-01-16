Tierra Whack calls on fans to create her outfits for her 2020 tour

With Philly rapper Tierra Whack, you always can expect her stage look to be colorful, bold and unique, from her makeup to her accessories to her outfit.

This is the artist who wore an inflatable, highlighter-yellow dress to Coachella – and that's only one of the many exciting fashion risks she's taken.

Now, fans have the opportunity to design outfits for the "Whack World" artist by creating an original pattern or design for her through any Adobe Creative Cloud app, such as Photoshop, Fresco or Illustrator.

After creating the unique pattern or design, competitors are asked to share it on Instagram or Twitter with #WhackXAdobe and #Contest and to tag @AdobeStudents.

Whack and her stylist Shirley Kurata then will transform select creations into one-of-a-kind outfits, and Whack will wear a winning design on stage each night of her 2020 tour.

The contest is open to anyone ages 13 and older. Submissions can be made through Sunday, Feb. 2, and winners will be announced in mid-February.

In addition to seeing their art on stage, winners also will receive their own version of the outfit and two tickets to the tour.

Full details are available at the What Whack Wears website.

Follow Sinéad & PhillyVoice on Twitter: @sineadpatrice | @thePhillyVoice

Like us on Facebook: PhillyVoice

Add Sinéad's RSS feed to your feed reader

Have a news tip? Let us know.