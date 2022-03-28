Pop-up market at Love City Brewing to celebrate transgender and non-binary creatives

A pop-up market highlighting transgender, non-binary and gender expansive artists is being held at Love City Brewing in Callowhill next month after two years of postponements due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Trans Art Mart was founded by Maine-based queer artist Mel Andrel in 2020, but is now operated by Philadelphia creatives Meg Potoma and Gabriella Grimes. The event will be held on Saturday, April 2 in the lot outside of the brewery at 1023 Hamilton St. from 12-7 p.m. The pop-up will follow Transgender Day of Visibility, which is commemorated annually on March 31.

"We hope visitors will recognize the beautiful world of trans artists by meeting with and buying from our vendors," Grimes said. "Trans people bring incredible things to life everyday that they want to share with the world. Trans Art Mart is an invitation to the world to celebrate the trans community for its abundance of creativity."

Nearly 40 artists and vendors are participating, including West Philly apparel company Toxic Femme, which hand-prints all of its merchandise on 100% vegan materials.

A full list of this year's vendors are available to view on Trans Art's website. Organizers have shared highlights from some of the artists being featured. These include:

• Toxic Femme: Apparel company with a focus on punk, goth, and metal aesthetics

• Divine Downes Studios: South Jersey-based artist and jewelry maker whose work is focused on love

• Cuvo: Philly-based tattoo artist and illustrator

• Chilicrisps4spicylips: Small batch chili crisp company, currently partnered with V Marks the Shop in Newbold

• Cute Revolution: 90s pop culture-inspired graphic illustrations and prints

• Darb Garb: Wearable art and designs for gender expansive individuals

• Big Baby Pokes: Philly-based tattoo artist and printmaker

• Black Marzian: Metal hair ornaments made exclusively for Black individuals

• Allegra Pronesti: Jefferson University graduate and fashion designer providing apparel options that validate queer and trans identities

• Bleed Your Heart Out Glass: Small-batch stained glass business

Though the event is pay-as-you-go, there is a $5 cover charge. A portion of the proceeds will go to two mutual aid organizations. Housing Reparations Philly is focused on securing housing for Black queer and trans people through wealth distribution. Cars for Philly provides financial assistance to Black queer Philadelphians who need cars.



By providing a space for trans, non-binary, and gender expansive artists to get together and sell their creations to a wider audience of people, organizers hope guests and vendors will be able to establish and strengthen their relationships with one another.

"We hope that this is also an opportunity for trans creatives to create community among one another," Potoma said.

Grimes and Potoma will be checking for proof of vaccination and identification before visitors are able to browse the market.



Saturday, April 2, 2022

12-7 p.m. | $5 cover charge

Love City Brewing

1023 Hamilton St., Philadelphia, PA 19123



