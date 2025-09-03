Travis Kelce offers proposal advice after his engagement to Taylor Swift

Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift have been engaged for nearly a month, but the Kansas City Chiefs tight end says he still gets "giddy" referring to the pop star as his fiancé.

The lovebirds were spotted Thursday at the season opener between the Cincinnati Bearcats and Nebraska Cornhuskers — gigantic ring and all. Kelce said the game was one of the first times he had the chance to introduce the Berks County native as his bride-to-be. They couple met up with a few of his teammates.

"It's been really fun telling everybody who I'm going to be spending the rest of my life with," he said on Wednesday's episode of "New Heights."

The couple announced their engagement last week via an Instagram post that showed them under a lush archway surrounded by flowers. On "New Heights," Kelce opened up about his proposal and offered some advice to anyone else thinking about popping the question.

He said the most important aspect is knowing your significant other, and not letting other proposals dictate how to go about asking the question.

"I would just say, know your partner, know who you're doing it for and do it for the right reasons, baby," he said. "Everything else will be beautiful."

His brother, Jason Kelce, agreed with the sentiment, noting that engagements are personal for each couple.

"You can't read about it in Cosmopolitan magazine and expect that they're going to know your person. You've got to know your person," he said.

Travis Kelce proposed immediately after Swift joined the Kelce brothers in recording the "New Heights" episode that came out Aug. 13, Page Six reported Tuesday. The proposal took place in his backyard. During the episode — Swift's first appearance on the show — the pop star shared about reclaiming her master recordings, life after the Eras Tour and her relationship with Kelce.

On Wednesday's episode, neither brother provided many details about what the future nuptials could look like, but Travis said planning was about to "go crazy." He also declined to answer whether "New Heights" staffers would be invited to the wedding or if there would be a bachelor party.

However, Jason ended the segment with a sweet sendoff for the couple.

"Congratulations again, Trav, very happy for you and Tay, and I can't wait to see what the future holds for both of you," he said.