Tria hosting virtual class on how to pair wine and cheese for the holidays

This holiday season, you can stay warm and cozy at home while picking up a new skill: how to expertly pair wines and cheeses.

Tria is hosting an online class on Saturday that will feature six cheeses and six 2-ounce wine portions in reusable plastic wine glasses, plus a tasting mat and tasting sheet.

Pairing guidance will be provided by Tria's wine director, Lauren Harris, and cheese director, Tenaya Darlington, also known as Madame Fromage.

The virtual event will take place from 8 to 9:30 p.m. Tickets are $75 per person. After enrolling, you can pick up all materials day-of from either Tria's Rittenhouse or Washington West location in Philadelphia.

The class and tasting could be a fun way to spend a Saturday night at home, or would make a great gift that you can experience with a loved one remotely.

If you're looking for further help on how to put together a great holiday cheeseboard, Kristen McCoy of Philly's Crumb and Cow recently shared a few tips.

Saturday, Dec. 12

8-9:30 p.m. | $75 per person

Virtual event