March 26, 2019

3 Philadelphia dental offices closed due to unsanitary practices, possible infection

All 3 Trieu family clinics were closed by the Philadelphia Department of Public Health

By Bailey King
By Bailey King
PhillyVoice Staff
The Philadelphia Department of Public Health has shuttered three Philadelphia dental offices for improper reprocessing and sterilization of dental equipment, and lapses in injection safety practices. 

Patients are being warned to get tested for HIV, hepatitis C and hepatitis B as a result of apparently lax hygienic practices by Trieu Family Dental Clinics at two offices in Olney and another in Elmwood.

After receiving an anonymous tip, health department investigators visited the clinics and observed the violations, CBS Philly reports. All three locations have been closed since December 7.

The department believes the risk of infection to be low and is not aware of any infections as a result of the practices.

But patients at all three offices have been notified of the potential health risks and urged to see their health care provider for testing, specifically those who visited the offices between January 1, 2017 and December 7, 2018, 6ABC reports.

 Following the closures, the city health department has been training staff on infection control practices and re-educating the staff on healthy dental care practices.

The Trieu practices will not be allowed to re-open until health officials believe the unsafe practices have been remedied.

The Trieu Family Dental Clinics awaiting reopening are at 437 West Chew Ave. and 5427 N. 5th St. in Olney, and 6536 Woodland Ave. in the Elmwood section of Southwest Philadelphia.

