November 17, 2020

Trump campaign drops Philly lawyer as Pennsylvania vote certification suit heads to court

A lawyer from Harrisburg will now be representing the President instead

By Allie Miller
President Donald Trump's campaign dropped lawyers representing one of its major Pennsylvania election cases Monday. Linda Kerns, a Philadelphia lawyer working on a case moving to stop the certification of votes in the state, has left the case.

A lawyer from Philadelphia that previously helped to represent several of the Trump campaign's election lawsuits against Pennsylvania has been dropped from one of the campaign's most prominent cases.

Linda Kerns said Monday that she would no longer be working for the Trump campaign on a case seeking to stop the certification of election results in Pennsylvania.

Kerns said that she and two other Texas lawyers working for the Trump campaign had "reached a mutual agreement that [the campaign] would be best served without them," the Inquirer reported. 

A lawyer from the Harrisburg area, Marc A. Scaringi, will now represent the suit in place of Kerns. 

Scaringi hosts a conservative radio talk show. He previously ran for U.S. Senate in 2012 and volunteered for Trump's campaign in 2016. 

The move follows additional leadership shifts for the suit that occurred late last week. Prominent Ohio-based law firm Porter Wright Morris & Arthur, the suit's initial representation, dropped the case last Thursday.

On Friday, lawyers from the Pittsburgh area working on the case also decided to leave.

A hearing for the lawsuit is scheduled to occur Tuesday, despite an attempt by Scaringi to get it postponed, according to the AP. The hearing is scheduled to take place at a courthouse in Williamsport, PA. 

Kerns had also previously submitted a new version of the suit, which Scaringi says he will now replace. Kerns' suit had dropped a request to throw out 682,479 ballots that were processed without campaign monitors present.

It is predicted that Scaringi will re-add the ballot drop request, based on the lawyers's views. 

The Pennsylvania suit is one of the Trump campaign's many legal actions nationwide that allege systematic voter fraud in the 2020 presidential election. Judges across the U.S. have largely rebuked the campaign's claims of fraud.

Allie Miller
