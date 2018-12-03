Tumblr is banning all adult content on its platform and here's why users are up in arms

Tumblr users took to social media on Monday after the company announced it plans to ban all NSFW "adult content" on its platform, beginning Dec. 17.

In an official announcement from CEO Jeff D'Onofrio, Tumblr said all posts containing "images, videos, or GIFs that show real-life human genitals or female-presenting nipples" are considered adult content.

"There are no shortage of sites on the internet that feature adult content," the statement reads. "We will leave it to them and focus our efforts on creating the most welcoming environment possible for our community."

Users who have posted material that doesn't comply with the site's new community guidelines will be notified so they can save their content elsewhere as well as have the opportunity to appeal content they feel should be permissible.

The announcement comes two weeks after Apple banned Tumblr from the App Store because some users had posted and downloaded child pornography.

Some users expressed frustration with the platform on Monday, as many artists still use the site as a way to share their work and connect with like-minded communities. Others are worried that content that isn't sexually explicit may be flagged in the process of the ban. Or, that the once-comfortable place for women to view sexual content may be gone.









