More News:

December 03, 2018

Tumblr is banning all adult content on its platform and here's why users are up in arms

Starting Dec. 17, all NSFW images and videos will be gone

Carroll - Headshot, Emily Rolen
By Emily Rolen
PhillyVoice Staff
Technology Social Media
02282018_social_media_pexels Tracy Le Blanc/Pexels

.

Tumblr users took to social media on Monday after the company announced it plans to ban all NSFW "adult content" on its platform, beginning Dec. 17. 

In an official announcement from CEO Jeff D'Onofrio, Tumblr said all posts containing "images, videos, or GIFs that show real-life human genitals or female-presenting nipples" are considered adult content. 

"There are no shortage of sites on the internet that feature adult content," the statement reads. "We will leave it to them and focus our efforts on creating the most welcoming environment possible for our community."

Users who have posted material that doesn't comply with the site's new community guidelines will be notified so they can save their content elsewhere as well as have the opportunity to appeal content they feel should be permissible. 

The announcement comes two weeks after Apple banned Tumblr from the App Store because some users had posted and downloaded child pornography. 

Some users expressed frustration with the platform on Monday, as many artists still use the site as a way to share their work and connect with like-minded communities. Others are worried that content that isn't sexually explicit may be flagged in the process of the ban. Or, that the once-comfortable place for women to view sexual content may be gone.



Follow Emily & PhillyVoice on Twitter @emily_rolen | @thePhillyVoice
Like us on Facebook: PhillyVoice
Add Emily’s RSS feed to your feed reader
Have a news tip? Let us know.

Carroll - Headshot, Emily Rolen

Emily Rolen
PhillyVoice Staff

emily@phillyvoice.com

Read more Technology Social Media Philadelphia Apple Controversy Sexuality

Videos

Just In

Must Read

Phillies

Phillies acquire Jean Segura, trade Carlos Santana and J.P Crawford to Mariners
120318_Jean-Segura_usat

Odd News

Preschoolers mistakenly served Pine-Sol cleaner instead of apple juice
Apple juice

Holiday

Festively decorated boats to set sail on Delaware River during Parade of Lights
Parade of Lights

Sixers

NBA Trade Rumors: Can Sixers afford to turn down first-round pick for T.J. McConnell?
050818_McConnell-5_usat

Adult Health

AIDS treatment has progressed, but without a vaccine, suffering still abounds
11302018_World_AIDS_Day_USAT

TV

Alec Baldwin, Ben Stiller, return to 'Saturday Night Live' for cold open
SNL

Featured Homes

Allan Domb - 112718 - 237-47-S-18th-St-10A

The Barclay. 3 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms, Rittenhouse Square views, 2,338 SF. $7,750
Allan Domb - 112718 - 2031-Locust-St-602

The Carlyle. 2 bedrooms + den, 3 bathrooms, completely renovated. 1,367 SF. $2,950
Listed by

© 2018 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved