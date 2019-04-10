Twitter reacts to first ever photo of a black hole

April 10, 2019
For the first time ever a photograph of a black hole was made public on Wednesday...and the Internet had some things to say.
For more than a decade, 200 astronomers have been working together to bring the world the first black hole image. This was made possible through the Event Horizon Telescope Collaboration, a global network of telescopes.
This supermassive black hole, named Pōwehi, is at the center of the Messier 87 galaxy, near the Virgo galaxy cluster, 55 million light years from Earth. It is 6.5 billion times the size of our sun.
The existence of black holes was first theorized by Albert Einstein in his general theory of relativity. A black hole is a large amount of matter packed into a tiny space, creating a gravitational field so strong not even light can escape. Black holes are normally formed after the death of a large star.
As soon as the image was made public, people had some thoughts on social media. Everyone sees something a little different, almost like a Roschach inkblot test. Though, wondering if it's actually an out-of-focus picture of a donut was a pretty popular theory.
It's confirmed. Black hole is a donut. pic.twitter.com/MNuBBnXL5z— Mr. Drinks On Me #MI (@Mr_DrinksOnMe) April 10, 2019
Wait until people find out that this "Black Hole picture" is an elaborate marketing campaign for Krispy Kreme donuts. pic.twitter.com/BURErkPrCG— John O'Sullivan (@johngosullivan) April 10, 2019
Obviously nothing to see here.
Simpson: Why are you guys staring at my donut? #EHTBlackHole pic.twitter.com/6v8iFi25l4— KitmingWong (@Kitmingwong) April 10, 2019
This Black Hole photograph. Sure... It’s an awe-inspiring, mind-numbingly brilliant piece of work by these scientists. Bravo!— Leslie Rogers (@rogersleslie) April 10, 2019
But, is it me...or does it just look like a giant donut? #BlackHole pic.twitter.com/r7JGblf5om
me: viscerally annoyed that outlets keep comparing the black hole image, an amazing feat of technology and incredible look into the vastness and majesty of the universe, to the eye of sauron— ✨ springtime tabby ✨ (@TabbyRose) April 10, 2019
also me: laughing out loud about ppl calling it "forbidden donut" and "spicy onion ring"
Also, it kind of does look like Spaghetti-o's...
wait... zoom out pic.twitter.com/D9gXZtjqY7— Matt Buechele (@mattbooshell) April 10, 2019
One astronomer would like to point out she'll never forget her first love, Sgr A*, a supermassive black hole discovered in 2012.
I still love you, Sgr A* #EHTBlackHole pic.twitter.com/k2qJqOkwHi— Dr. Elisabeth Mills (@astronomills) April 10, 2019
It also turns out this is where Firefox was born.
It was Firefox all along.#BlackHole #EHTBlackHole pic.twitter.com/JVM2IxTunP— 𝒬𝓊𝓈𝒶𝒾 (@qu3ai) April 10, 2019
This also might just be where the möth lives from all those möth and lämp memes.
#EHTBlackHole— Daniel Grbavac (@RealDoodleDan) April 10, 2019
Scientists reveal the first image of Möth's home pic.twitter.com/HRSauS2yg0
Or maybe this is actually Stephen Hawking's new home.
knew it pic.twitter.com/h5r43V4IB6— IFLScience (@IFLScience) April 10, 2019
Though this one makes you wonder if a new M. Night Shyamalan movie starring a black hole is possible.
I bet this black hole sees dead people pic.twitter.com/oarggaGg8e— Tom Reagan’s Hat (@andymannion77) April 10, 2019
But in the end, maybe the black hole just wanted to get some likes on Instagram?
Felt cute, might delete later. ✌🏼 #EHTBlackHole pic.twitter.com/53BPFQJdWy— black hole (@blackho30073185) April 10, 2019
