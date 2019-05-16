More Health:

May 16, 2019

Study is the first to find processed foods can lead to overeating, weight gain

Carroll - Headshot, Bailey King.
By Bailey King
PhillyVoice Staff
Addiction Junk Food
processed food weight gain icon0.com/Pexels

The world's first study to show that eating these foods leads to overeating and weight gain.

The prevalence of obesity in the United States has reached epidemic proportions, an unhealthiness blamed on our diet consisting of too much fatty, salty and sugary foods.

While overeating those foods certainly contribute to a person’s health, new research suggests that highly processed foods could actually be a bigger part of the equation.

Published Thursday in the journal Cell Metabolism, researchers at the National Institutes of Health reported a small but mighty study consisting of just 20 people. They found that ultra-processed foods — like those that are ready-to-eat or just need to be quickly heated — make people eat more food daily, leading to weight gain.

RELATED READ: Apparently, the chemicals in household dust can spur weight gain

To determine this, researchers at the Bethesda Metabolic Clinical Research Unit recruited 10 men and 10 women to participate in the study, which involved them eating their meals in an isolated lab environment for 28 day and having their appetite and glucose levels monitored.

Participants were fed highly processed foods for two weeks of the study and fresh foods for another two weeks — and were given the same amount of protein, fat, carbs, salt and sugar to eat, according to the study. They had an hour-long eating window and could eat as much as they wanted.

NPR reported:

Study participants on the ultra-processed diet ate an average of 508 calories more per day and ended up gaining an average of 2 pounds over a two-week period. People on the unprocessed diet, meanwhile, ended up losing about 2 pounds on average over a two-week period.
Another interesting finding: Both groups ate about the same amount of protein, but those on the ultra-processed diet ate a lot more carbs and fat.... In part, that's because ultra-processed foods tend to be low in fiber, so researchers had to add fiber to the beverages served as part of these meals to match the fiber content of the unprocessed diet. That means participants on the ultra-processed diet might have had to munch through more carbs and fat to hit their protein needs.

Researchers noted that because ultra-processed foods tend to be softer and easier to chew and swallow, they observed study participants eat more quickly, and eating more as a result.

Carroll - Headshot, Bailey King.

Bailey King
PhillyVoice Staff

bailey@phillyvoice.com

Read more Addiction Junk Food United States Weight Gain Healthy Eating Healthy Food Weight Loss

Follow us

Health Videos

Just In

Must Read

Eagles

NFC Hierarchy/Obituary: Offseason doldrums edition
051719Graveyard

Presidential Candidate

Joe Biden chooses Philadelphia as his 2020 campaign headquarters
Biden Philly campaing hq

Celebrities

Phillies fans boo Bruce Willis after his first pitch bounces
Bruce Willis Phillies first pitch

Sixers

2019 NBA Mock Draft Roundup: Who will the Sixers select with 24th-overall pick?
Cam-Johnson-Carolina_051519_usat

Women's Health

These are the non-negotiable health care screenings all women should be getting
health care screenings women should be getting

Accents

Survey: Philly is home to the 8th sexiest accent in America
It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia drinking

The contents of this website, such as text, graphics, images, and other material contained on this website, are for informational purposes only and do not constitute medical advice.

ahealthierphilly is sponsored by Independence Blue Cross, the leading health insurance organization in Southeastern Pennsylvania, serving nearly 2.5 million people in the region, providing health news and related information that leads to a more informed, healthier life.

ahealthierphilly and its health-related information resources are not a substitute for the medical advice, diagnosis, and treatment that patients receive from their physicians or health care providers and are not meant to be the practice of medicine, the practice of nursing, or to carry out any professional health care advice or service in the state where you live. Nothing in this website is meant to be used for medical or nursing diagnosis or professional treatment.

Always seek the advice of your physician or other licensed health care provider. Always consult your health care provider before beginning any new treatment, or if you have any questions regarding your health condition. You should not disregard medical advice, or delay seeking medical advice, because of something you read on this site. In the event of a medical emergency, call a doctor or 911 immediately.

This website does not recommend or endorse any specific tests, physicians, procedures, opinions, or other information that may be mentioned on this website. Descriptions of, references to, or links to other products, publications, or services does not imply endorsement of any kind. Reliance on any information provided by this website is solely at your own risk.

Although we try to keep the information on the site as accurate as possible, ahealthierphilly disclaims any warranty concerning its accuracy, timeliness and completeness of content, and any other warranty, express or implied, including warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose. ahealthierphilly also reserves the right to temporarily or permanently discontinue this website, any page or any functionality at any time and without any notice.

The website and its content are provided on an “as is” basis.

© 2019 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved