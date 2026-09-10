Unrivaled is coming back to Philly in 2027. Fans can celebrate at Dock Street tonight

Unrivaled will return to Philadelphia next year, and the women's 3-on-3 basketball league is holding an event at Dock Street South on Thursday, September 10.

The tour stops at Dock Street South in Point Breeze from 7-9 p.m. Thursday. Space is limited, with entry available on a first-come, first-served basis to people 21 and older. The event is being held with The Philly Sisters, Unrivaled's official watch party partner in Philadelphia.

The event comes as Unrivaled announced Thursday that it will play at Xfinity Mobile Arena on Feb. 15, 2027. The league played its first regular-season games outside Miami in Philadelphia last season.

More than 21,000 people attended those games. Unrivaled says the turnout set an attendance record for a regular-season professional women's basketball game and was the largest crowd for an event in the arena's history.

Tickets for the Feb. 15 games go on sale to the public at 4 p.m. on Thursday here.

The Feb. 15 games are scheduled to begin at 7:30 p.m. and will air on TNT, truTV and HBO Max.

Unrivaled on Tour with Ally

Thursday, Sept. 10, 7-9 p.m.

Dock Street South

2118 Washington Ave.

Philadelphia, PA 19146

Ages 21+

First come, first served; capacity is limited

Find more upcoming events here.

Have an event coming up? Let the PhillyVoice Events team know about it by emailing events@phillyvoice.com.