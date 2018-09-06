More News:

September 06, 2018

Police: Teen arrested for shooting threat at Upper Darby High School

Michael Tanenbaum Headshot
By Michael Tanenbaum
PhillyVoice Staff
Investigations Arrests
Upper Darby High School Google/Street View

Upper Darby High School

Upper Darby police arrested a 14-year-old boy on Wednesday after he allegedly threatened to shoot up his high school in two Instagram posts over the course of the summer.

At a press conference Thursday afternoon, Upper Darby Police Superintendent Michael J. Chitwood said the teen's Instagram post claimed he would open fire at Upper Darby High School on Friday.

Investigators said the threat was first brought to the attention of police on June 29, when a student and his mother reported an allegedly threatening social media post to police.

"On September 7 I will shoot up Upper Darby High School," the post allegedly said.

There was no indication as to whether the date held any particular significance. Chitwood said the post was put up and taken down several times before resurfacing on Wednesday.

Police had informed school officials and initially planned to close the high school on Friday.

A lengthy investigation eventually led authorities to the suspect's home on Thursday, resulting in an arrest. The teen, a freshman at Upper Darby High School, was charged with making terroristic threats and harassment by communication. His identity was not released.

There were no weapons found at the teen's home, Chitwood said.

"We did an investigation," Chitwood said. "We contacted Instagram. As a result of us contacting Instagram, in a very difficult way Instagram finally gave up the information that we needed when we mentioned school shooting."

Upper Darby High School will be in session Friday with increased police presence as a precautionary measure.

Michael Tanenbaum Headshot

Michael Tanenbaum
PhillyVoice Staff

tanenbaum@phillyvoice.com

Read more Investigations Arrests Upper Darby Teens Threats School Shootings Police Instagram

Just In

Must Read

Eagles

Eagles power ranking roundup: Day before the season edition
090518NickFoles

SEPTA

SEPTA responds to gross video of bed bugs on Northeast Philly bus
Septa Bus

Investigations

Authorities search home of New Jersey couple behind viral GoFundMe that raised $400,000 for homeless veteran
Kate McClure Johnny

Food and Drink

Philadelphia Eagles-themed cocktails you’ve got to try
The Green Machine

Illness

The dirtiest part of an airport isn't the bathrooms
Stock_Carroll - Philadelphia International Airport

Fantasy football

Fantasy football injuries (and holdouts): The latest on Le'Veon Bell, LeSean McCoy, Josh Gordon and more
0904_Le'Veon_Bell_USAT

Escapes

Limited - Palm Springs

Deals & Tips -- Greater Palm Springs: Fall Getaways, 45% Off
Limited - Los Cabos

$697 & up -- Los Cabos Stay at All-Inclusive Resort Stay with Flights

 *
Limited - Maui Hawaii

$1199 & up -- 5-Night Maui Beachfront Escape with Flights

 *
Listed by
Some taxes, fees additional.