September 06, 2018

New Jersey tourist arrested for threatening to blow up Disney World resort

By Emily Rolen
A New Jersey man allegedly told employees at a Disney World resort that al-Qaida told him to blow the place up, police said.

Gregory Lazarchick, 56, was arrested last month in New Jersey and then booked on charges in Florida this week stemming from the alleged bomb threat. 

Lazarchick, of Brick, Ocean County, allegedly made the threat at Disney's Saratoga Springs Resort & Spa back in late July, police said. When employees were greeting guests and asking about their days, he reportedly made the threat and told employees he wasn't joking. 

"You think I am joking? I'm not," an arrest report said, according to Lake Buena Vista Florida's WFTV. 

When investigators later questioned him, he admitted to mentioning al-Qaida but couldn't remember exactly what he said, NJ.com reported. An investigation found no bomb-making materials or weapons in his room. 

WFTV also reported that the police statement included comments from Lazarchick's sister. She told investigators her brother suffered a head injury that made him say "blurt out inappropriate comments."

He "had been resuscitated, brought back to life and has not been right since," the report said.

