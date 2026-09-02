U.S. Mint is now selling $1 coins featuring President Trump's face

The U.S. Mint in Philadelphia is printing $1 gold-colored coins featuring President Donald Trump's face as a commemoration of the country’s 250th anniversary of the signing of the Declaration of Independence. On Wednesday, the currency was put into circulation and made available for purchase.

On the heads side of the coin, Trump's face is featured alongside inscriptions of "LIBERTY," "IN GOD WE TRUST" and “1776 ~ 2026." The image is inspired by the president's official White House portrait The tails design shows the Presidential Seal inscribed with "250."

A bag of 100 coins is priced on the U.S. Mint website at $154.50, which is more than 50% above face value. Rolls of 25 coins are available for $61, or more than double face value. As of Wednesday afternoon, the website said "this product is currently on backorder."

Randomly interspersed in the coin collections for sale are 250,000 specialty coins with a stamp to show that they were minted in Philadelphia on July 4th. The coins will not feature a mint mark, which are used to identify where a coin was manufactured.

While the dollar appears to be gold, it has no actual gold in it and is mostly made up of copper, along with zinc (6%), manganese (3.5%) and nickel (2%).

Questions about the legality of the currency surfaced when it was first proposed last year. The Citizens Coinage Advisory Committee, a bipartisan group that advises the treasury secretary on design proposals for coins, deemed the coins illegal because it was not consulted for an official review, the Washington Post reported.

Officials with the U.S. Mint argued that it was not beholden to the committee's approval because the group declined to consider the coin. They also cited a 2020 law that called upon the Treasury Department to mint $1 coins in 2026 for the semiquincentennial to justify manufacturing the coin.

The U.S. Code states that "only the portrait of a deceased individual may appear on United States currency and securities."

Trump is the second sitting president to have their face depicted on a piece of U.S. currency. During the country’s 150th anniversary, Calvin Coolidge appeared on a coin.

This story has been updated.