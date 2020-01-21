Here's how to protect yourself during a vertigo episode

Nearly 40% of U.S. adults will experience vertigo – the false sensation that you or your surroundings are moving – at least once during their lives.

Dizziness, including vertigo, is one of the most common reasons adults visit their doctor, according to the Mayo Clinic. Vertigo is generally not life-threatening, and often will go away on its own, but it could be a symptom of an underlying medical issue that needs to be addressed.

Medications and lifestyle changes, like diet alterations and avoiding sudden, abrupt movements, sometimes can help.

Here's what you need to know about the causes of vertigo and how to protect yourself during an episode.

INNER EAR DISORDERS

Mixed signals between the nerves in the inner ear and the brain can lead to episodes of vertigo. Among people with vestibular neuritis, the vestibular branch of the vestibulocochlear nerve – which is related to balance – becomes inflamed, causing vertigo.

Labyrinthitis, a condition in which both the vestibular and cochlear branches of the vestibulocochlear nerve become infected, also can induce vertigo. In some cases, it is accompanied by hearing loss, ear pain and tinnitus – a perception of ringing in the ears.



Benign paroxysmal positional vertigo (BPPV), a condition in which calcium carbonate crystals build up in the inner ear, is another common culprit. This condition occurs most frequently in older adults and can coincide with other symptoms such as nausea, vomiting, dizziness and balance issues. It usually resolves on its own within 6 weeks.

OTHER POSSIBLE CAUSES

Vertigo also is a symptom of other neurological disorders like migraines, brain tumors, strokes and multiple sclerosis. According to experts at the University of California, San Francisco, it even can be a symptom related to diabetes, heart arrhythmia, anxiety and sudden changes in blood pressure.

Pregnant women may experience vertigo because of dehydration brought on by morning sickness and hormone changes.

Additionally, vertigo can be a side effect of certain blood pressure, antidepressant and antibiotic medications.

PROTECTING YOURSELF DURING AN EPISODE

To stay safe during a vertigo episode, experts advise sitting down as soon as you feel dizzy. If possible, lay down in a dark room until it passes, a period that can last take a few minutes to a few hours. Ask a family member or friend to stay with you.

Because vertigo increases the risk of falling, do not drive or use a ladder.

WHEN TO SEEK CARE

Mayo Clinic experts advise people to seek emergency medical attention if vertigo is accompanied with sudden, severe headache, chest pain, numbness or paralysis, difficulty breathing, seizure, or a rapid heartbeat. Confusion and slurred speech also should elicit concern.