More Health:

January 17, 2020

Once the 'disease of kings,' gout still afflicts millions of people

Here's what you need to know about the arthritis condition

051117_Romero_Headshot.jpg
By Tracey Romero
PhillyVoice Staff
Adult Health Gout
Everything you need to know about gout Engin Akyurt/Pixabay

A diet that includes high amounts of red meat, sweets and alcohol increases the risk for gout, an arthritis form once known as the 'disease of kings.'

Gout, an arthritis form that usually causes severe joint pain in the big toes, long has been associated with consumption of rich foods and alcohol. 

In earlier centuries, it was referred to as the "disease of kings" because it only afflicted people living affluent lifestyles. In modern times, gout is still more common than one might realize, albeit more democratic in its afflictions thanks to more widespread access to red meat, sweets and alcohol.

Gout affects about 8 million adults, according to the Arthritis Foundation. Middle-aged men are the most commonly afflicted, but post-menopausal women also are at higher risk.

Gout also can affect other joints including the foot, ankle and knee. The joint becomes swollen and tender, causing intense pain out of the blue in the middle of the night. A gout attack can last for as long as 8 to 10 hours.

Gout-related inflammation is caused by the build up of uric acid in the blood. Uric acid crystallizes and over time creates lumps under the skin, usually around the joints. Some people also may get an accumulation of crystals on the rims of their ears.

Chronic gout can limit the affected joint's range of motion, according to the Mayo Clinic. People can go months – or years – between attacks, but people who have been living with high uric acid levels for at least 10 years are prone to more frequent gout attacks. 

A diet rich in red meat, sweets and alcohol – which are all higher in uric acid – place people at higher risk. Obesity and unmanaged medical conditions such as high blood pressure, diabetes and heart and kidney disease also can increase risk. Some people are genetically disposed to gout. 

The best preventive strategies include exercising regularly and eating a healthy diet, particularly limiting meat, fish and chicken consumption. Reducing alcohol and sweetened beverage consumption also lowers risk. 

Mayo Clinic experts advise that "losing weight may decrease uric acid levels in your body." But they say people shouldn't fast or try any quick weight-loss programs because those strategies temporarily raise uric acid levels instead of lowering them.

Gout is treatable with uric acid-lowering medications. Allopurinol and febuxostat are two of the most commonly prescribed. Nonsteroidal anti-inflammatory drugs (NSAIDS) and corticosteroids (either oral or injectable) also can be taken to reduce the pain of a gout attack.

Harvard Health doctors say that it is important to consider the best time to start uric acid-lowering medications because once on them, people must remain on them for life. Most experts advise people who have several gout attacks a year, kidney disease or a history of kidney stones should be prescribed the medicine. 

051117_Romero_Headshot.jpg

Tracey Romero
PhillyVoice Staff

tracey@phillyvoice.com

Read more Adult Health Gout Philadelphia Obesity Joints Alcohol Chronic Pain Meat Arthritis

Follow us

Health Videos

Just In

Must Read

Eagles

Mailbag: Jason Peters aside, which Eagles players have the best Hall of Fame chances?
158_11032019_EaglesvsBears_Jason_Kelce_KateFrese.jpg

Food & Drink

South Philly Barbacoa chef to open new restaurant in Italian Market
Barbacoa chef opens restaurant

Investigations

Leaky gas pipe likely caused deadly South Philly rowhome explosion, officials say
South Philly rowhome explosion

Sixers

NBA Trade Rumors: Sixers have expressed interest in potential Robert Covington reunion
Robert-Covington-Sixers-76ers-Timberwolves-NBA-trade-rumors_011620

Adult Health

Study puts Pennsylvania among nation’s heaviest drinking states
Pennsylvania drinking

Weekend

Things to do in Philadelphia this weekend, Jan. 17-20
Women's March will take place on the Benjamin Franklin Parkway

The contents of this website, such as text, graphics, images, and other material contained on this website, are for informational purposes only and do not constitute medical advice.

ahealthierphilly is sponsored by Independence Blue Cross, the leading health insurance organization in Southeastern Pennsylvania, serving nearly 2.5 million people in the region, providing health news and related information that leads to a more informed, healthier life.

ahealthierphilly and its health-related information resources are not a substitute for the medical advice, diagnosis, and treatment that patients receive from their physicians or health care providers and are not meant to be the practice of medicine, the practice of nursing, or to carry out any professional health care advice or service in the state where you live. Nothing in this website is meant to be used for medical or nursing diagnosis or professional treatment.

Always seek the advice of your physician or other licensed health care provider. Always consult your health care provider before beginning any new treatment, or if you have any questions regarding your health condition. You should not disregard medical advice, or delay seeking medical advice, because of something you read on this site. In the event of a medical emergency, call a doctor or 911 immediately.

This website does not recommend or endorse any specific tests, physicians, procedures, opinions, or other information that may be mentioned on this website. Descriptions of, references to, or links to other products, publications, or services does not imply endorsement of any kind. Reliance on any information provided by this website is solely at your own risk.

Although we try to keep the information on the site as accurate as possible, ahealthierphilly disclaims any warranty concerning its accuracy, timeliness and completeness of content, and any other warranty, express or implied, including warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose. ahealthierphilly also reserves the right to temporarily or permanently discontinue this website, any page or any functionality at any time and without any notice.

The website and its content are provided on an “as is” basis.

© 2020 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved