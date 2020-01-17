More Health:

January 17, 2020

New Jersey adults among the least physically active in the U.S., CDC finds

But Pennsylvania residents have no room to gloat

John Kopp
By John Kopp
PhillyVoice Staff
Fitness Exercise
New Jersey Physical Activity CDC Thom Carroll/PhillyVoice

More than 1 in 4 New Jersey adults are physically inactive, placing them at higher risk for various adverse health conditions, according to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, which mapped physical inactivity prevalence rates across the United States.

More than 1 in 4 New Jersey adults are physically inactive, placing them at greater risk for a multitude of adverse health conditions.

New Jersey has the 11th highest percentage of physically inactive residents in the United States, according to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, which mapped physical inactivity in all 50 states, Puerto Rico, Guam and Washington, D.C.

About 29% of New Jersey adults are physically inactive, defined by the CDC as the failure to participate in any liesure-time physical activities within the last month. Those activities range from gardening to running.

Pennsylvania adults did not fare much better – nearly 25% are physically inactive, the 25th highest figure in the U.S.

Colorado was the most active state, with only 17% of adults physically inactive. Puerto Rico fared the worst by far, with nearly half its adult residents inactive.

U.S. health officials recommend adults get at least 150 minutes of moderately-intense aerobic physical activity or 75 minutes of vigorous aerobic exercise each week. They also recommend adult perform muscle-strengthening exercises at least two days as week.

"Too many adults are inactive and they may not know how much it affects their health" Dr. Ruth Petersen, director of the CDC's division of nutrition, physical activity and obesity said in a statement. "Being physically active helps you sleep better, feel better and reduce your risk of obesity, heart disease, type 2 diabetes and some cancers."

U.S. Physical Inactivity Prevalence MapSource/CDC

This map depicts the differing physical inactivity prevalence rates across the United States.


To map physical inactivity, the CDC relied on 2015-2018 data from the Behavioral Risk Factor Surveillance System, an ongoing state-based telephone interview survey.

The CDC also found significant demographic differences in mapping physical inactivity. In most states, including Pennsylvania and New Jersey, black and Hispanic adults had higher rates of physical inactivity than white adults.

See the physical inactivity levels of each state here

Follow John & PhillyVoice on Twitter: @WriterJohnKopp | @thePhillyVoice
Like us on Facebook: PhillyVoice
Add John's RSS feed to your feed reader
Have a news tip? Let us know.


John Kopp

John Kopp
PhillyVoice Staff

john@phillyvoice.com

Read more Fitness Exercise New Jersey CDC Pennsylvania Research

Follow us

Health Videos

Just In

Must Read

Eagles

Mailbag: Jason Peters aside, which Eagles players have the best Hall of Fame chances?
158_11032019_EaglesvsBears_Jason_Kelce_KateFrese.jpg

Food & Drink

South Philly Barbacoa chef to open new restaurant in Italian Market
Barbacoa chef opens restaurant

Investigations

Leaky gas pipe likely caused deadly South Philly rowhome explosion, officials say
South Philly rowhome explosion

Sixers

NBA Trade Rumors: Sixers have expressed interest in potential Robert Covington reunion
Robert-Covington-Sixers-76ers-Timberwolves-NBA-trade-rumors_011620

Adult Health

Study puts Pennsylvania among nation’s heaviest drinking states
Pennsylvania drinking

Weekend

Things to do in Philadelphia this weekend, Jan. 17-20
Women's March will take place on the Benjamin Franklin Parkway

The contents of this website, such as text, graphics, images, and other material contained on this website, are for informational purposes only and do not constitute medical advice.

ahealthierphilly is sponsored by Independence Blue Cross, the leading health insurance organization in Southeastern Pennsylvania, serving nearly 2.5 million people in the region, providing health news and related information that leads to a more informed, healthier life.

ahealthierphilly and its health-related information resources are not a substitute for the medical advice, diagnosis, and treatment that patients receive from their physicians or health care providers and are not meant to be the practice of medicine, the practice of nursing, or to carry out any professional health care advice or service in the state where you live. Nothing in this website is meant to be used for medical or nursing diagnosis or professional treatment.

Always seek the advice of your physician or other licensed health care provider. Always consult your health care provider before beginning any new treatment, or if you have any questions regarding your health condition. You should not disregard medical advice, or delay seeking medical advice, because of something you read on this site. In the event of a medical emergency, call a doctor or 911 immediately.

This website does not recommend or endorse any specific tests, physicians, procedures, opinions, or other information that may be mentioned on this website. Descriptions of, references to, or links to other products, publications, or services does not imply endorsement of any kind. Reliance on any information provided by this website is solely at your own risk.

Although we try to keep the information on the site as accurate as possible, ahealthierphilly disclaims any warranty concerning its accuracy, timeliness and completeness of content, and any other warranty, express or implied, including warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose. ahealthierphilly also reserves the right to temporarily or permanently discontinue this website, any page or any functionality at any time and without any notice.

The website and its content are provided on an “as is” basis.

© 2020 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved