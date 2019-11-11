More Health:

November 11, 2019

VA's 'My Life, My Story' program finds unique way to personalize veteran health care

Vets' self-described, life stories now included among their electronic medical record

John Kopp
By John Kopp
PhillyVoice Staff
Health Stories Veterans Affairs
My Life, My Story Veterans Affairs Thor Ringler John Kopp/PhillyVoice

Thor Ringler describes the impact of Veterans Affairs' 'My Life, My Story,' program, which seeks to provide veterans with more personalized care by having them share their life story with their medical providers.

Thor Ringler began with an open-ended question, as he does whenever he interviews a veteran that comes through the William S. Middleton Memorial Veterans Hospital in Madison, Wisconsin.

"What do you want your care team to know about you as a person?" Ringler asked Charles Johnson, a Vietnam veteran who had spent years working as an electrician, battled post-traumatic stress disorder and beat several forms of cancer.

Over the next hour, Johnson delved into his life story, but he particularly stressed the impact of a childhood friendship that ended when his friend, Bill, died during an ambush in Vietnam. 

The two had grown up together in farm country before becoming the first two people drafted from their hometown. Johnson had requested a leave of absence to attend his friend's funeral; his commander had turned him down.

Johnson told his story as part of Veterans Affairs' "My Life, My Story" program, an effort launched six years ago in Madison to foster greater connections between veterans and the health care providers treating them.

"It was an emotional story for him to tell," Ringler said. "I asked him a couple of times whether he wanted to continue to be interviewed. He said yes. ... It mattered to him and I think because it mattered to him, it mattered to everybody in the room listening to the story and it mattered to the people who read the story."

As part of the "My Life, My Story" program, VA staffers and volunteers interview veterans on their lives, jotting down whatever the veterans wish to share. Those stories are then summarized into 1,000-word accounts, revised with the veterans' input and uploaded to their electronic medical record, which can be accessed at any VA medical site.

Ringler, who manages the Wisconsin site, highlighted the program on Monday – Veterans Day – during a presentation to physicians, medical students and other health care providers at Cooper Medical School of Rowan University.

The program's goal is to facilitate a more personalized health care experience for the veterans who rely on the VA for treatment, Ringler said. In turn, it reminds medical providers of one of the primary reasons they entered the profession – to treat patients, not diseases.

"I think that people have known for a long time that stories are important," Ringler said. "The patients that come to us, the people that we try to help, have lives that are bigger than just what they're presenting us with."

Ringler relayed the story of one provider, who had used one backstory – of a one-time cook in Afghanistan – to help manage the veteran's diabetes. Knowing the man's cooking experience helped the provider tailor the vet's diet education. And understanding that he had been active in sports helped the provider stress the importance of physical activity in managing the disease.

Since the program launched in 2013, it has expanded to 50 other VA sites, including the Philadelphia VA Medical Center. Cooper's HeroCare Connect, which provides specialty care for South Jersey veterans and military personnel stationed at Joint Base McGuire-Dix-Lakehurst, is adding the program, too.

More than 4,500 veterans across the United States have been interviewed, including 1,500 in Wisconsin. Their stories, which also are printed out and distributed to the veterans, sometimes offer a glimpse into another time.

One World War II veteran – a member of the 101st Airborne Division – was wounded during the Normandy invasion. He ended up in a German hospital and later escaped from a P.O.W. camp – which he described as easy. He and some others simply escaped when the Germans asked for volunteers to do some woodcutting.

"We get feedback from families ... that they've never heard these stories before," Ringler said. "In some ways, a story can be a way to share things with your family that you wouldn't be able to do face-to-face. It's really hard to sit in front of people that you love and tell them about bad things that happened to you.

"You get emotional and it's upsetting," Ringler continued. "For some people, these stories are a way to facilitate that."

Additionally, providers have come to find the stories particularly helpful, Ringler said.

"They're inspirational to providers and serve as connecting points to them," he said. But that took some time. 

One year after implementing the program in Wisconsin, only 23% of providers strongly agreed that they were a good use of clinical time. And only 17% strongly agreed that the stories helped them provide better treatment.

But three years later, those responses had changed dramatically. Sixty-five percent strongly agreed that they were a good use of clinical time and 53% strongly agreed that they helped provide better treatment.

Put simply, health care is improved by finding time to better understand patients and making them feel important, Ringler said. Stories are a way to do that.

"They can change the culture of your clinic, the culture of your hospital," Ringler said. "They can change the culture of your health care system."

John Kopp

John Kopp
PhillyVoice Staff

john@phillyvoice.com

Read more Health Stories Veterans Affairs Philadelphia Cooper University Health Care Wisconsin Health Care Camden Cooper Medical School Madison

Follow us

Health Videos

Just In

Must Read

Phillies

MLB free agency rumors: Phillies interested in veteran slugger Josh Donaldson
Josh-Donaldson-Phillies_110919_usat

Astronomy

Beaver Moon and rare Mercury transit will be visible this week
Beaver full moon Philadelphia

Caregiving

When caring for a sick spouse shakes a marriage to the core
Caregiving marriage

Sixers

Mailbag: Could Sixers move one of their current starters to sixth man role?
1_AL_Horford_Sixers_76ersvsCeltics_KateFrese.jpg

Food & Drink

Cicala at Divine Lorraine Hotel has an official opening date
Cicala at Divine Lorraine open reservations

Holidays

Your guide to Christmas Village in Philadelphia, back for its 12th season
Christmas Village

The contents of this website, such as text, graphics, images, and other material contained on this website, are for informational purposes only and do not constitute medical advice.

ahealthierphilly is sponsored by Independence Blue Cross, the leading health insurance organization in Southeastern Pennsylvania, serving nearly 2.5 million people in the region, providing health news and related information that leads to a more informed, healthier life.

ahealthierphilly and its health-related information resources are not a substitute for the medical advice, diagnosis, and treatment that patients receive from their physicians or health care providers and are not meant to be the practice of medicine, the practice of nursing, or to carry out any professional health care advice or service in the state where you live. Nothing in this website is meant to be used for medical or nursing diagnosis or professional treatment.

Always seek the advice of your physician or other licensed health care provider. Always consult your health care provider before beginning any new treatment, or if you have any questions regarding your health condition. You should not disregard medical advice, or delay seeking medical advice, because of something you read on this site. In the event of a medical emergency, call a doctor or 911 immediately.

This website does not recommend or endorse any specific tests, physicians, procedures, opinions, or other information that may be mentioned on this website. Descriptions of, references to, or links to other products, publications, or services does not imply endorsement of any kind. Reliance on any information provided by this website is solely at your own risk.

Although we try to keep the information on the site as accurate as possible, ahealthierphilly disclaims any warranty concerning its accuracy, timeliness and completeness of content, and any other warranty, express or implied, including warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose. ahealthierphilly also reserves the right to temporarily or permanently discontinue this website, any page or any functionality at any time and without any notice.

The website and its content are provided on an “as is” basis.

© 2019 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved