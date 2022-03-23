Victory Brewing to host fundraiser for nonprofit that helps homeless gain independence

When Victory Brewing Company celebrated its 25th anniversary in 2021, it released the Brotherly Love Hazy IPA and established a community fund to support nonprofits in the city.

The Brotherly Love Community Fund's first grant recipient was Back on My Feet, a multi-city organization founded in Philadelphia with the aim of moving people out of homelessness through running and goal-setting. The brewery donated $10,000 to the nonprofit and set a goal of raising $25,000 to help 50 homeless people gain independence.

Victory is presenting the donation to Back on My Feet with a ceremony and fundraiser on Friday, March 25, at its new taproom on the Benjamin Franklin Parkway. The event begins at 11 a.m. and features $4 pints of the brewery's Brotherly Love IPA.

While donations are not required, guests who bring socks or sneakers will receive 50% off appetizers – excluding wings.

"The introduction of our Brotherly Love Hazy IPA provided us with a moment of reflection and an opportunity to support organizations that have the courage to drive positive change within our communities," said Bill Covaleski, co-founder of Victory. "Partnering with Back on My Feet to help support individuals experiencing homelessness in our backyard perfectly captured our vision of brotherly love."

Back on My Feet partners with people experiencing homelessness or addiction at treatment or emergency facilities. When someone becomes a member, they agree to run three mornings each week. As each milestone is reached, the person gradually increases how far they run for up to 30 days.

By the end of the 30 days, the person moves into the second phase of Back on My Feet's program: Next Steps, which is an individualized road map to independence. The nonprofit provides classes in financial literacy and workforce development to help the person gain essential living skills. Members can also earn financial aid to help gain access to housing and food.

“It means so much to us that a powerhouse brand like Victory Brewing Company has chosen Back on My Feet as a beneficiary of the Brotherly Love Community Fund,” says Valerie Blaemire, Development Manager at Back on My Feet. “The generous donation supports our mission to provide our members with the tools they need to land ‘back on their feet’ and thrive in today’s society.”



Back on My Feet was founded in 2007 and has since expanded to 15 cities around the United States. The organization frequently partners with citywide marathons and charity runs, including this year's upcoming Broad Street Run on May 1.

For those who can't make it to Victory's fundraiser, Back on My Feet is still accepting donations through its partnership with the brewery.

Friday, March 25, 2022

Starting 11 a.m. | Pay-as-you-go, donation encouraged

Victory Brewing Company Philadelphia

1776 Benjamin Franklin Parkway, Philadelphia, PA 19103