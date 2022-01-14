Man fatally shot in ambush while leaving Wawa in Vineland, police say

A 23-year-old man suffered fatal injuries late Thursday night when he was shot outside a Wawa in Vineland, Cumberland County, prosecutors said Friday.

The victim was identified as Vineland resident Luis Rivera, who was ambushed as he left the store and died at the scene of the shooting, according to police. The store is located near the intersection of Park Avenue and Delsea Drive.

An investigation is still preliminary, but authorities say there is evidence to suggest that the shooting was not a random act.

Police did not provide any additional details about the incident on Friday.

Anyone with information about this shooting is asked to contact Vineland Police Department Detective Christopher Fixler at (856) 460-0806 or Cumberland County Prosecutor's Office Major Crimes Unit Detective Paul Panchesine at (856) 332-6233. Information can also be provided anonymously by visiting vpd.tips or ccpo.tips from any smartphone, computer or tablet.