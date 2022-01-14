More News:

January 14, 2022

Man fatally shot in ambush while leaving Wawa in Vineland, police say

Investigators believe the attack likely was targeted

Michael Tanenbaum Headshot
By Michael Tanenbaum
PhillyVoice Staff
Investigations Shootings
Vineland Wawa shooting Street View/Google

Authorities are investigating a deadly shooting that happened outside a Wawa in Vineland, New Jersey on Jan. 13, 2021.

A 23-year-old man suffered fatal injuries late Thursday night when he was shot outside a Wawa in Vineland, Cumberland County, prosecutors said Friday.

The victim was identified as Vineland resident Luis Rivera, who was ambushed as he left the store and died at the scene of the shooting, according to police. The store is located near the intersection of Park Avenue and Delsea Drive.  

An investigation is still preliminary, but authorities say there is evidence to suggest that the shooting was not a random act.

Police did not provide any additional details about the incident on Friday.

Anyone with information about this shooting is asked to contact Vineland Police Department Detective Christopher Fixler at (856) 460-0806 or Cumberland County Prosecutor's Office Major Crimes Unit Detective Paul Panchesine at (856) 332-6233. Information can also be provided anonymously by visiting vpd.tips or ccpo.tips from any smartphone, computer or tablet.

Michael Tanenbaum Headshot

Michael Tanenbaum
PhillyVoice Staff

tanenbaum@phillyvoice.com

Read more Investigations Shootings Vineland Crime Cumberland County

Videos

Featured

Philadelphia Skyline - Prevu - Bidding War

4 Philly real estate trends to watch for this year
Limited - Brooklyn Bowl - Lounge

Bowling, music, and more at Philly's newest entertainment destination

Just In

Must Read

Eagles

Collecting receipts: Mike Lombardi said dumb stuff about another Eagles head coaching hire
120621NickSirianni

Sponsored

Selling your old home doesn't need to stop you from buying your next one
Limited - Houwzer - Home 2022

Transportation

Speed camera program to begin on I-95 in Wilmington
Speed Cameras I-95 Wilmington

Health News

The Red Cross desperately needs blood donations; here's how to help
Red Cross Blood Drive

Entertainment

'Mare of Easttown' earns four Screen Actors Guild Award nominations
2022 Screen Actors Guild Awards nominees

Family-Friendly

Enjoy the cold weather at Chestnut Hill on Ice with axe throwing, iceless skating, and ice carving shows
Chestnut Hill on Ice 2022

© 2022 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved