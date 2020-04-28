More Events:

April 28, 2020

Facebook to stream a virtual graduation ceremony with Oprah, Miley Cyrus, Lil Nas X

Celebrities will celebrate the class of 2020 on May 15

By Sinead Cummings
PhillyVoice Staff
Oprah Winfrey will deliver the commencement address during '#Graduation2020: Facebook and Instagram Celebrate the Class of 2020,' a livestream graduation ceremony on May 15.

The class of 2020 won't get to experience traditional graduation celebrations due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Instead, one way graduating seniors across the country can mark the milestone is by tuning in to a livestream graduation ceremony on Friday, May 15, when Oprah Winfrey will deliver a commencement address.

"#Graduation2020: Facebook and Instagram Celebrate the Class of 2020" will be a multi-hour event that can be streamed starting at 2 p.m. on Facebook Watch with individual videos on Instagram's official account and participants' accounts.

In addition to Winfrey, other celebrities are scheduled to make an appearance. Miley Cyrus will perform her hit "The Climb," and Awkwafina, Lil Nas X, Jennifer Garner and Olympic gymnast Simone Biles will make guest appearances. 

The ceremony also will give shout outs to individual high schools and colleges across the U.S., according to Facebook.

"As students head toward graduation, it's not the day they might have imagined — no processions, no diploma handoffs, no parties," Facebook stated in a blog post. "They are commencing at a time of great uncertainty. But graduating is a tremendous achievement, and worth pausing to celebrate even in these circumstances."

Also, starting Monday, May 11, Instagram will post about notable senior experiences, like senior superlatives and senior skip day.

Follow Sinéad & PhillyVoice on Twitter: @sineadpatrice | @thePhillyVoice
Sinead Cummings
