April 27, 2020

Tria hosting virtual wine tasting that includes seven varieties

The online class will take place Friday night

Cummings_Headshot_2016-Final.jpg
By Sinead Cummings
PhillyVoice Staff
Food & Drink Wine
Virtual wine tasting with Tria Photo by Rafael Barquero/on Unsplash

Learn about wine with Tria on Friday, May 1. There will be a virtual wine tasting at 6:30 p.m. Tickets include a glass of wine, six 2-ounce tasting pours, a cheese and snack box and reusable wine glasses.

Looking for something fun to do this weekend while social distancing? Tria is hosting a virtual wine class on Friday, May 1. 

Wine director Lauren Harris will teach attendees about the "super seven," which includes cabernet sauvignon, chardonnay, merlot, pinot noir, riesling, sauvignon blanc and syrah/shiraz.

RELATED: The Wine School of Philadelphia is now offering online classes | Tips for hosting a virtual happy hour while social distancing

Tickets for the online class are $75 and you'll get a welcome wine, six 2-ounce tasting portions, a cheese and snack box and seven reusable wine glasses.

The class materials can be picked up at either Tria's Rittenhouse or Washington West location between 3 and 6 p.m. day-of, then the class will begin at 6:30 p.m.

You may not be able to take a trip to wine country during the coronavirus pandemic, but being able to enjoy a wine tasting in your pajamas is a decent alternative.

And if you can't make Friday's class, be on the lookout for more virtual events by Tria in the near future.

