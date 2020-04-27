Tria hosting virtual wine tasting that includes seven varieties

Looking for something fun to do this weekend while social distancing? Tria is hosting a virtual wine class on Friday, May 1.

Wine director Lauren Harris will teach attendees about the "super seven," which includes cabernet sauvignon, chardonnay, merlot, pinot noir, riesling, sauvignon blanc and syrah/shiraz.

Tickets for the online class are $75 and you'll get a welcome wine, six 2-ounce tasting portions, a cheese and snack box and seven reusable wine glasses.

The class materials can be picked up at either Tria's Rittenhouse or Washington West location between 3 and 6 p.m. day-of, then the class will begin at 6:30 p.m.

You may not be able to take a trip to wine country during the coronavirus pandemic, but being able to enjoy a wine tasting in your pajamas is a decent alternative.

And if you can't make Friday's class, be on the lookout for more virtual events by Tria in the near future.