Redskins safety arrested after video of street fight surfaces

Washington Redskins safety Montae Nicholson is facing assault and battery charges stemming from a Tuesday morning altercation in Virginia, authorities revealed Wednesday.

A second-year player for Washington, Nicholson was arrested in connection with a video of a street fight that occurred near Leesburg in Loudoun County.

The video, obtained by TMZ, allegedly shows Nicholson, 23, and his girlfriend, Sydney A. Maggiore, 24, fighting with two other people in middle of the street.

The alleged road rage incident reportedly happened after Nicholson and Maggiore, who were in a car together, honked at the other unidentified couple's vehicle. A verbal dispute followed and allegedly escalated, according to the Loudoun Times-Mirror.