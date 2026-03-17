More Sports:

March 17, 2026

Bryce Harper delivered an elite, clutch moment for Team USA in the WBC Championship

Bryce Harper's two-run blast with two out in the eighth inning of the WBC Championship erased a 2-0 deficit for Team USA, which still lost to Venezuela.

JMosher-V1.jpg
By Geoff Mosher
PhillyVoice Staff
Phillies MLB
USATSI_28524714.jpg Sam Navarro/Imagn Images

Bryce Harper (24) slammed a clutch, game-tying two-run homer in the eighth inning of the WBC Championship.

Is Bryce Harper still elite? Go ask Team Venezuela.

Harper showed he can still be clutch as the Phillies first baseman, batting second for Team USA in the World Baseball Classic, slammed a two-run homer with two outs in the bottom of the eighth Tuesday night to erase a 2-0 deficit in the championship game against Venezuela.

Venezuela still won, scoring in the ninth for the 3-2 win, but not before Harper – a two-time National League MVP who's down 2025 season and poor playoff performance against the Dodgers raised questions if he's still an elite – showed what he can do. 

With Royals star Bobby Witt Jr. on first and Team USA trailing from the fourth inning on, Harper tattooed a 1-0 pitch from Venezuelan right-hander Andrés Machado way deep to right – a majestic 432-foot blast – to tie the game for the Americans, a truly grand moment for both Team USA and for the struggling Harper. 

Harper had been hitting struggling throughout the two-week tournament and was batting just under .200 with just one RBI headed into the title game against Venezuela.

Unfortunately for Team USA, the emotion from Harper's blast didn't carry over. Aaron Judge struck out to end the eight and Venezuela went back ahead in the top of the ninth, 3-2, on an RBI double by MLB slugger Eugenio Suárez, who will play for the Reds this season.

SIGN UP HERE to receive PhillyVoice's Sports newsletters.

Follow Geoff on Twitter/X: @geoffpmosher

Like us on Facebook: PhillyVoice Sports

JMosher-V1.jpg

Geoff Mosher
PhillyVoice Staff

mosher@phillyvoice.com

Read more Phillies MLB Philadelphia Bryce Harper

Videos

Featured

Limited - Philly Shipyard Grinding GrandBlock

Eligible Philadelphia residents can launch shipbuilding careers through new Navy Yard welding program
Tourism Ireland - Jeanie

Philadelphia’s deep Irish roots make Ireland a meaningful trip for America’s 250th

Just In

Must Read

Transportation

How to get a Philly pothole repaired in less than a week

Broad Street Pothole

Performances

Jimmy Buffett’s band will ‘keep the party going’ in Atlantic City this summer

Coral Reefer Band

Illness

Doctors warn of a deadly complication from measles outbreaks

Measles Vaccine SSPE

Nature

For America's 250th birthday, Philly has 250 new cherry blossom trees

Cherry blossom trees

Sponsored

Philly’s Irish roots tie to America250

Tourism Ireland - Glenariff, County Antrim

NCAA Basketball

Villanova men slip to 8-seed in NCAA Tournament, women a 10-seed

Villanova-basketball-march-madness-mascot_031526

© 2026 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved