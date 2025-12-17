More Culture:

December 17, 2025

Watch Party PHL releases limited-edition beer to celebrate women's sports in Philly

The pilsner, a collaboration with the advocacy group Philadelphia Sisters, is available online and at Sterling Pig Brewery in Media through January.

Kristin Hunt
By Kristin Hunt
PhillyVoice Staff
Philly women's sports beer Provided image/Watch Party PHL

Philly Is a Women's Sports Town Pilsner is a relabeled version of Shoat Pilsner, an award-winning beer from Sterling Pig Brewery.

Watch Party PHL is building buzz for its forthcoming women's sports bar — and Philadelphia's WNBA team — with a limited-edition pilsner.

The beer is a relabeled version of the award-winning Shoat Pilsner, a year-round release from Sterling Pig Brewery. Philly Is a Women's Sports Town Pilsner is available through the end of January at the brewers' Media taproom and website, as well as through select distributors. It's a 5% ABV beer with "subtle, clean malt character," per Sterling Pig.

MORE: Donna Kelce, Johnny Weir scheme for $250,000 in the new trailer for 'The Traitors'

Watch Party PHL collaborated with the brewery and Philadelphia Sisters, an organization that has pushed for professional women's sports teams in the city since 2019. (It's led by Alex Niedbalski-Sykes, the wife of comedian and co-founder Wanda Sykes.) The beer draws its name from a phrase that Watch Party PHL popularized through its merchandise. The fan group got a notable assist in this effort from Aubrey Plaza, who wore one of its shirts to a New York Liberty game this summer.

After organizing numerous bar outings to view women's hockey, soccer and basketball games, Watch Party PHL is preparing to move into its own space in 2026. The Stoop Pigeon will open in May, though its location has not yet been announced.

It won't be ready for the city's biggest women's sports event of 2026. Philadelphia will host its first professional women's basketball games since 1998 when Unrivaled, the 3-on-3 league, plays Xfinity Mobile Arena on Jan. 30. But Stoop Pigeon will arrive well ahead of the city's WNBA team, scheduled to hit the court in 2030.

Kristin Hunt

Kristin Hunt
PhillyVoice Staff

