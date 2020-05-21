Some Wawa stores have reimplemented self-service coffee, beverages

Wawa has begun to reintroduce its self-service coffee and fountain beverages in a limited number of stores and markets across the region, including the Reading, Pennsylvania market and in or near Cape May County in South Jersey.

The company said in a statement on Wednesday that the gradual rollout began on May 11.

Additionally, the Pennsylvania-based convenience store chain has implemented enhanced safety measures around its self-service coffee and beverage stations due to the COVID-19 pandemic. That includes wrapped stirrers, tissue paper for customers to use when touching the pour handle, and social distancing markers to make sure customers stand six feet apart.

Wawa has also implemented a “Clean Force” in its locations, as several employees are responsible for constant cleaning of the stores. Customers still have the option for full-service coffee poured and prepared by a Wawa employee too.

The resumption of self-service coffee and beverages will improve convenience and speed during store visits to maximize social distancing, the company said.

So far, customer feedback on the return of self-service coffee and beverages with enhanced safety measures has been positive, the company said. Wawa will continue to take customer and employee input as it considers returning self-service coffee and beverages to additional stores.

Wawa said that it is hoping to resume self-service coffee and beverages in the coming weeks to other stores across the region while adhering to guidelines laid out by local and state health officials.

Self-service coffee and beverages were banned in all Wawa locations on March 20 due to the coronavirus outbreak. Only employees could serve these beverages to customers, and bakery products had to be wrapped and handed to customers.

The convenience store chain has also implemented extra cleaning hours and closed overnight each day from 2-3 a.m. for sanitation purposes.

Wawa halted all made-to-order food services in its stores on March 27. But items are available for delivery on DoorDash, GrubHub, and UberEats.