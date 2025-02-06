More Culture:

February 06, 2025

Wawa, Dunkin' offering free coffee in Philly region on Super Bowl Sunday

On Monday, Starbucks will also have free hot or iced coffee available at any time for Rewards members.

Franki Rudnesky
By Franki Rudnesky
PhillyVoice Staff
free wawa coffee super bowl Thom Carroll/For PhillyVoice

Wawa and Dunkin' are offering free coffee at locations across the Philly region on Super Bowl Sunday.

Two coffee chains with loads of local locations are helping Eagles fans fuel up for the Super Bowl.

Wawa and Dunkin' are offering free coffee on Sunday at participating locations across the Philadelphia region, including in the surrounding Pennsylvania suburbs, South Jersey and Delaware. And if people need a boost the next day, Starbucks has free coffee available.

More than 500 Wawa locations will have free any size hot coffee until the Super Bowl kickoff at 6:30 p.m. 

"At Wawa, we’ve always had a special connection to our Philadelphia sports teams, and we get just as excited as our customers do when one of them is playing for a chance to win a championship," Alex Costabile, Wawa's chief customer officer, said in a release. "We talk about having Goose Pride here at Wawa, but this week, we’ll be cheering for another bird on Sunday and hope they bring our city another championship."

The local convenience chain has also debuted a promo for an ad that will air ahead of the Super Bowl starring former Eagles quarterback and Super Bowl LII MVP Nick Foles. 

Dunkin' is offering a free medium hot or iced coffee all day Sunday, the coffee chain said in a release.

The offer is valid at participating Dunkin’ stores in Pennsylvania counties including Berks, Bucks, Chester, Delaware, Lehigh, Montgomery, Northampton and Philadelphia; New Jersey counties including Atlantic, Burlington, Camden, Cape May, Cumberland, Gloucester, Mercer and Salem; and Delaware counties including Kent and New Castle. No purchase is necessary to get the free brew, and there's a limit of one per guest. The offer is not valid on the mobile app or for delivery.

Dunkin' is also honoring the Eagles by decorating its traditional doughnut varieties with green icing and sprinkles at select Philly-area stores. 

On Monday, all Starbucks locations in the country will offer a free tall (12 ounces) hot or iced coffee at any time for Rewards members.

