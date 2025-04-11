More News:

April 11, 2025

Wawa to close 2 stores in Northeast Philly later this month

The convenience chain continues to shutter locations in the city, a trend that began during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Kristin Hunt PhillyVoice
By Kristin Hunt
PhillyVoice Staff
Wawa stores closing

Wawa is shutting down two more stores in Philadelphia, marking 11 closures in the city since 2020.

Wawa is closing two stores in Northeast Philadelphia later this month, bringing its number of city locations down to 17.

The convenience store chain said it would shutter its locations at 6506 Frankford Ave. in Mayfair and 6919 Castor Ave. in Oxford Circle on Tuesday, April 22, and Thursday, April 24, respectively. 

Wawa did not specify the number of employees who would be affected by the closures in its WARN notice. A representative, however, said they were offered other jobs within the company.

The closures were made "after careful and extensive evaluations," Jennifer Wolf, a public relations supervisor for Wawa, said in an email.

"It has been a pleasure serving the community for many years and we are grateful for the support of the local community," Wolf added. "We have offered our associates the opportunity to work at nearby stores and we look forward to seeing our local friends and neighbors at nearby Wawa locations."

The development follows several Wawa closures in the Philadelphia region. The chain's Center City store at 33 S. 16th St., which featured a pick-up window, shut down in December. That was Wawa's ninth closure in the city since 2020, and left the chain with just four Center City locations.

Another experimental shop in Bucks County, this one drive-thru only, closed last November. A Wawa that had operated along Route 70 in Cherry Hill since the '70s also shuttered last October.

