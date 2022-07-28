More News:

July 28, 2022

Shooting at wedding reception in Feltonville leaves one woman injured

The altercation began around 9 p.m. on the 4200 block of McAllister Street. Police have identified a suspect but haven't made any arrests

By Noah Zucker
A fight that broke out at a wedding reception in North Philadelphia's Feltonville section on Wednesday night ended with one woman shot. Police haven't made any arrests yet, but they're confident they know who the suspect is.

Police haven't made any arrests yet, but they're confident they know who the suspect is, FOX29 reported.

The altercation began around 9 p.m. on the 4200 block of McAllister Street. Police responding to the scene found the 26-year-old woman shot once in the leg.

She was brought to Temple University Hospital where she's expected to be OK.

An altercation broke out amongst a group of women inside the venue. It then spilled onto the street, which is when the gun was fired.

The suspect fled the scene, but police aren't sure if she left on foot or was driven away, 6ABC reported.

She left her car at the scene, which made it easy to identify her, CBS3 reported.

Investigators have interviewed about 50 people who were at the reception including the bride and the groom. They believe the woman injured and the shooter were both guests.

A parked, unattended vehicle was also struck by a bullet, Newsweek reported.

This was not the only shooting on Wednesday night. A 26-year-old was fatally shot in South Philadelphia around 7 p.m. and at about 8 p.m. a 7-year-old was hit in the hand by a stray bullet, FOX29 reported.

