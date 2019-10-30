Constellation Culinary Group hosting wedding showcase at Curtis Atrium

Constellation Culinary Group is hosting Hitched, a wedding showcase, at the newly-renovated Curtis Atrium on Thursday, Nov. 7.



The event will give couples the opportunity to mix and mingle with industry-leading professionals, while enjoying food and drink by Constellation.



Floral and event designers will fill the space with over-the-top displays, providing inspiration for the big day, and on the mezzanine level, there will be pop-up experiences with local vendors.

Some of the vendors include Lovely Bride, Chicks Boutique, Cinema Cake, Vault + Vine, Styled Bride, Lacquer Lounge, Fresh Designs, Slay Displays and Papertini.

Tickets to attend are $50. If you plan on attending with your partner, or a friend, you can use the code "HITCHED2019" for a buy one, get one deal.

Also, make sure to enter a new contest that's launching the day of the event. One winner will receive the wedding of their dreams at the Curtis Atrium with catering by Constellation.

Attendance at Hitched is not necessary to enter. Information on the contest, called History Of Us, will be provided online starting Nov. 7.

Thursday, Nov. 7

6-9 p.m. | $50 per person

Curtis Atrium

601 Walnut St., Philadelphia, PA 19106



