Things to do in Philadelphia this weekend, Nov. 14-Nov. 17

We survived the arctic air and snow flurries, so let's celebrate by doing something fun this weekend.

In our roundup below are some suggestions for things to do Thursday, Nov. 14, through Sunday, Nov. 17.

The Grand Illumination Celebration in Peddler's Village is this weekend, plus Barry's Bootcamp is opening in Rittenhouse and Photo Pop Philly returns to The Bourse with a new Winter Wonderland theme.



The Electrical Spectacle Holiday Light Show returns Thursday night at 5 p.m. In addition to the magical light show, park visitors can enjoy a beer garden with fire pits, visits from Santa, gourmet hot chocolate and train rides throughout the holiday season.



The contemporary ballet company will perform a 30-minute show on Friday evening beginning at 5:15 p.m. If you're heading home through Jefferson Station, you won't want to miss the free entertainment.

The Grand Illumination Celebration at Peddler's Village in Bucks County will take place Friday night. Santa will flip the switch to turn on 1 million lights at 6:15 p.m.



After taking in the festive display, visitors are invited to shop. Stores will stay open until 10 p.m. and serve refreshments, as part of the three-day Merchant Open House Weekend.

It's back! Photo Pop Philly returns Friday with a new theme. On the opening night, there will be a party from 7 to 9 p.m. in the art exhibit with cocktails and white hot chocolate.

Grab a drink and pose for photos in front of the murals and installations.

"Straight Out of Ireland" will showcase 25 artists from across Ireland and 12 local artists. On Friday, there will be a VIP reception and preview party, then on Sunday there will be a puppet show, Irish step dancing clinic, Gaelic football and hurling skills presentation, crafts and more.



Head over to South Jersey's Cherry Hill Mall this weekend. Doors to the beauty store will open at 10 a.m. on Saturday.

There will be prizes, giveaways and with any $75 purchase, customers will receive a tote and three full-size products.

Great news! Barry's Bootcamp will officially open in Philly this weekend! The brand is known for its intense total-body workouts in the Red Room, so be prepared to sweat.

