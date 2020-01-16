Things to do in Philadelphia this weekend, Jan. 17-20

If you want to know what's happening in Philly this weekend, you've come to the right place.

Our roundup below includes MLK Day activities, information on the Women's March, special fitness events, fun festivals and more.

The fourth annual Women's March on Philadelphia takes place Saturday. Beginning at 10 a.m. the march will travel up the Benjamin Franklin Parkway to the Philadelphia Museum of Art. This year's theme is "The Year of the Woman."



The National Constitution Center, African American Museum in Philadelphia, Museum of the American Revolution and Eastern State Penitentiary will commemorate the civil rights leader with special programming and discounted admission.



Saturday, there will be a Lunar New Year festival at the Penn Museum with martial arts demonstrations, a calligraphy workshop, crafts and lion dancers.

The festival will take place Saturday and Sunday. At Winter Wine-derland guests can enjoy ice carvings, fire pits, live music, speciality cocktails, food trucks and giveaways. It's free to attend and pay-as-you-go for all food and drink.

On Friday, the National Liberty Museum is hosting a party. There will be beer, spirits, a mixology class, a murder-mystery show and trivia.



Orchid Extravaganza returns Saturday. The flowers will fill the conservatory with vibrant color.

On Friday at 4:30 p.m., instructor Ahmad J. will lead a 50-minute workout benefitting Australian bushfire relief efforts. Proceeds will be donated to the World Wildlife Fund for Australia and the Wildlife Information, Rescue and Education Service Inc., better known as WIRES.



Try different workout programs at Philly Dance Fitness on Saturday afternoon, then refuel with healthy snacks. Tickets to attend are $35. Participants will get to try Zumba, African dance, the Frisky Friday Striptease class and more.



Follow Sinéad & PhillyVoice on Twitter: @sineadpatrice | @thePhillyVoice

Like us on Facebook: PhillyVoice

Add Sinéad's RSS feed to your feed reader

Have a news tip? Let us know.