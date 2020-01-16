More Events:

January 16, 2020

Things to do in Philadelphia this weekend, Jan. 17-20

By Sinead Cummings
PhillyVoice Staff
Women's March will take place on the Benjamin Franklin Parkway Thom Carroll/for PhillyVoice

The Women's March on Philadelphia will take place on the Benjamin Franklin Parkway this weekend.

If you want to know what's happening in Philly this weekend, you've come to the right place. 

Our roundup below includes MLK Day activities, information on the Women's March, special fitness events, fun festivals and more.

Your guide to the 2020 Women's March on Philadelphia

The fourth annual Women's March on Philadelphia takes place Saturday. Beginning at 10 a.m. the march will travel up the Benjamin Franklin Parkway to the Philadelphia Museum of Art. This year's theme is "The Year of the Woman."

Celebrate Martin Luther King Jr. weekend in Philadelphia

The National Constitution Center, African American Museum in Philadelphia, Museum of the American Revolution and Eastern State Penitentiary will commemorate the civil rights leader with special programming and discounted admission.

The Penn Museum is hosting a Lunar New Year celebration

Saturday, there will be a Lunar New Year festival at the Penn Museum with martial arts demonstrations, a calligraphy workshop, crafts and lion dancers.

Cheers to the new year at Chaddsford Winery's Winter Wine-derland

The festival will take place Saturday and Sunday. At Winter Wine-derland guests can enjoy ice carvings, fire pits, live music, speciality cocktails, food trucks and giveaways. It's free to attend and pay-as-you-go for all food and drink.

Learn about Prohibition at National Liberty Museum party

On Friday, the National Liberty Museum is hosting a party. There will be beer, spirits, a mixology class, a murder-mystery show and trivia.

Orchid Extravaganza at Longwood Gardens offers colorful escape from winter

Orchid Extravaganza returns Saturday. The flowers will fill the conservatory with vibrant color.

Barry's Bootcamp hosting two classes with all proceeds going to Australia bushfire relief efforts

On Friday at 4:30 p.m., instructor Ahmad J. will lead a 50-minute workout benefitting Australian bushfire relief efforts. Proceeds will be donated to the World Wildlife Fund for Australia and the Wildlife Information, Rescue and Education Service Inc., better known as WIRES.

In one afternoon, sample different classes offered by Philly Dance Fitness

Try different workout programs at Philly Dance Fitness on Saturday afternoon, then refuel with healthy snacks. Tickets to attend are $35. Participants will get to try Zumba, African dance, the Frisky Friday Striptease class and more.

