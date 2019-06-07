More Events:

June 07, 2019

Things to do in Philly this weekend, June 8-9

Saturday is the Fishtown FestivAle and West Philly Porchfest, then on Sunday it's time for the Pride Parade and Festival

Cummings_Headshot_2016-Final.jpg
By Sinead Cummings
PhillyVoice Staff
Weekend Roundup
Fishtown FestivAle Courtesy of/Frankford Hall

Eat, drink on Frankford Avenue in Fishtown at the 2019 Fishtown FestivAle in June.

Who's ready for the weekend?

The popular Fishtown FestivAle and the weird-but-wonderful West Philly Porchfest are this Saturday. Then on Sunday, it's the annual Pride Parade and Festival.

Piazza Pod Park is also opening (Hi, Bebot!) and Black Restaurant Week is back.

Check out our picks for things to do this weekend below.

Fishtown FestivAle to take over Frankford Avenue

The neighborhood's largest festival is Saturday. More than 30 food and drink vendors will line Frankford Avenue, offering beer, tacos, ice cream sandwiches and more. There will be DJs and craft vendors to shop, too.

A quick guide to this weekend's Pride Parade and Festival

Sunday is the 31st Pride Parade and Festival in Philadelphia. The parade will start in the Gayborhood and travel to Penn's Landing, where the festival is held each year.

West Philly Porchfest is a free music festival unlike any other

Hang out in West Philly on Saturday to catch a ton of free concerts, live from people's porches. The quirky event starts at noon and goes until 6 p.m.

Check out the food and drink vendors at Piazza Pod Park in Northern Liberties

Piazza Pod Park opens Saturday. You can hang out at the outdoor dining destination from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. To celebrate the grand opening, there will be a DJ, kids activities, food samples and more.

Mummers to strut in parade at Jersey Shore

Saturday evening, top brigades and string bands will perform in North Wildwood. If you're at the the Shore this weekend, stop by to see the free show.

QVC Beauty Bash attendees will go home with goodie bags worth $600

The three-day immersive beauty experience will take place at The Fillmore in Fishtown this weekend. Some of the top beauty brands from QVC will be represented.

Black Restaurant Week highlights African-American, African and Caribbean cuisines

Black Restaurant Week starts on Sunday, so make plans to dine out. During its two-week run in Philly, Black Restaurant Week is partnering with black-owned restaurants to offer delicious prix fixe menus.

Enjoy rosé wine in Fork's new city rose garden

Saturday is National Rosé Day. Spend the day in Fork's new rose garden sipping on the pink wine. The flower-filled space makes its debut this weekend.

BONUS: If you like pink wine, how about trying blue or orange wine? Jet Wine Bar's rainbow flights are back this weekend to celebrate Pride.

Follow Sinéad & PhillyVoice on Twitter: @sineadpatrice | @thePhillyVoice
Like us on Facebook: PhillyVoice
Add Sinéad's RSS feed to your feed reader
Have a news tip? Let us know.

Cummings_Headshot_2016-Final.jpg

Sinead Cummings
PhillyVoice Staff

sinead@phillyvoice.com

Read more Weekend Roundup Philadelphia Festivals

Videos

Just In

Must Read

Eagles

Eagles agree to four-year contract extension with Carson Wentz
060619CarsonWentz

Vehicles

No, the Philadelphia Parking Authority didn't ticket a car that caught fire on South Street
fire car parking ticket

Food & Drink

Check out the food and drink vendors at Piazza Pod Park in Northern Liberties
Piazza Pod Park in Northern Liberties

Eagles

What they're saying: Wentz 'is a great pick' for MVP and everyone loves Arcega-Whiteside
Carroll - Eagles Stock J.J. Arcega-Whiteside

Opioids

Drexel survey shows support in Kensington for overdose prevention site
Carroll - Kensington

Travel

American Airlines launches flight from Philly to 'Game of Thrones' filming location
Dubrovnik American Airlines Philadelphia

Featured Homes

Limited - 1805 walnut st 4c

FOR RENT! The Alison – 1805 Walnut Street – 1 bedroom with custom finishes in a new building overlooking Rittenhouse Square. 725 SF | $2,895
Allan Domb - 050719 - 2201 Chestnut St 104

FOR SALE! The Coronado – 2201 Chestnut Street – Unique 2 bedroom, 1 bath with a high-end kitchen, brand new kitchen, herringbone wood floors and incredible natural light. 898 SF | $329,900
Listed by

© 2019 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved