Things to do in Philly this weekend, June 8-9

Who's ready for the weekend?

The popular Fishtown FestivAle and the weird-but-wonderful West Philly Porchfest are this Saturday. Then on Sunday, it's the annual Pride Parade and Festival.

Piazza Pod Park is also opening (Hi, Bebot!) and Black Restaurant Week is back.

Check out our picks for things to do this weekend below.

The neighborhood's largest festival is Saturday. More than 30 food and drink vendors will line Frankford Avenue, offering beer, tacos, ice cream sandwiches and more. There will be DJs and craft vendors to shop, too.

Sunday is the 31st Pride Parade and Festival in Philadelphia. The parade will start in the Gayborhood and travel to Penn's Landing, where the festival is held each year.

Hang out in West Philly on Saturday to catch a ton of free concerts, live from people's porches. The quirky event starts at noon and goes until 6 p.m.

Piazza Pod Park opens Saturday. You can hang out at the outdoor dining destination from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. To celebrate the grand opening, there will be a DJ, kids activities, food samples and more.

Saturday evening, top brigades and string bands will perform in North Wildwood. If you're at the the Shore this weekend, stop by to see the free show.

The three-day immersive beauty experience will take place at The Fillmore in Fishtown this weekend. Some of the top beauty brands from QVC will be represented.



Black Restaurant Week starts on Sunday, so make plans to dine out. During its two-week run in Philly, Black Restaurant Week is partnering with black-owned restaurants to offer delicious prix fixe menus.

Saturday is National Rosé Day. Spend the day in Fork's new rose garden sipping on the pink wine. The flower-filled space makes its debut this weekend.

BONUS: If you like pink wine, how about trying blue or orange wine? Jet Wine Bar's rainbow flights are back this weekend to celebrate Pride.

Follow Sinéad & PhillyVoice on Twitter: @sineadpatrice | @thePhillyVoice

Like us on Facebook: PhillyVoice

Add Sinéad's RSS feed to your feed reader

Have a news tip? Let us know.