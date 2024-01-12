More News:

January 12, 2024

French restaurant La Grange, Duck Donuts to join new Wegmans at Bucks County development

Prickett Preserve is taking shape as a town center with apartments, restaurants and retail in Lower Makefield

By Michael Tanenbaum
PhillyVoice Staff
Business Development
French restaurant La Grange and Duck Donuts will be part of the Prickett Preserve town center in Lower Makefield, where a Wegmans grocery store is opening in March.

Two more businesses have signed leases to join Lower Makefield's Prickett Preserve, where a new Wegmans grocery store is slated to open in March. 

La Grange, a casual French brasserie, will join Duck Donuts at the mixed-use development in lower Bucks County. 

The town center is now under construction off Stony Hill Road, across from Shady Brook Farm. It will include 200 apartments, a clubhouse and 155,000 square feet of retail space. 

La Grange will be a new, casual French concept from the owners of Italian restaurant La Stalla, which has occupied Newtown Township's historic Lovett Barn since 2001. 

Owner Mark Masso told the Bucks County Courier Times La Grange will open in an existing stone barn that's set to be renovated at Prickett Preserve in the coming months. 

“La Grange will be to French what La Stalla is to Italian — casual, but with stylish and chic food and ambiance,” Masso said. 

Duck Donuts, the North Carolina-based bakery chain, also has signed a lease to take a space next to the planned Firebirds Woodfired Grill at Pickett Preserve. Duck Donuts has an existing location in Levittown and plans to open another store in Warrington. In addition to donuts, the business sells coffee, ice cream, sundaes and breakfast sandwiches.

Wegmans set a March 20 opening date for its new store at Prickett Preserve and is now finishing work on the 88,000-square-foot market, which will be its second in Bucks County. The other Wegmans opened in Warrington in 2006. 

The retail portion of the development is led by Equus Capital Partners. Additional restaurant tenants are expected to be added to the project. The residential part of Prickett Preserve is led by DeLuca Homes. 

Opening dates for La Grange and Duck Donuts have not yet been determined. 

Michael Tanenbaum
PhillyVoice Staff

tanenbaum@phillyvoice.com

