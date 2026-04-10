'Welcome to Wrexham,' following Rob Mac's soccer club, renewed for three more seasons

The journey of Wrexham AFC, the Welsh soccer club owned by actors Rob Mac and Ryan Reynolds, will be documented by film crews for at least another three seasons on FX.

Mac shared the network's renewal of "Welcome to Wrexham" in a social media post Friday showing clips of the team and its fans. The series debuted in 2022 and is entering its fifth season, which premieres May 14. The renewal will take the series through its eighth season in 2029.

“A three-season order for a TV series is nearly unheard of and is only possible through the ground-breaking work of our Emmy-winning documentary team and the relentless rise of Wrexham AFC and all those working so hard to make sports history,” Mac and Reynolds, the show's executive producers, said in a statement Friday.

Mac and Reynolds completed a $2.5 million takeover of Wrexham AFC in 2021. The once-illustrious club in North Wales is among the world's oldest, founded in 1864, but languished for decades and fell to the fifth tier of English soccer. Through the first four seasons of "Welcome to Wrexham," the club has earned three promotions and now competes in the second-tier Championship.

The eight episodes in the upcoming season follow Wrexham's contention for promotion to the Premier League — where the club has never competed — and its participation in the FA Cup. Wrexham was eliminated by Chelsea in the fifth round of the tournament in March.

The show also follows the Wrexham AFC Women's team, which won its first Adran Premier title in March with a win over reigning champions Cardiff. The victory earned the women's club a spot in the UEFA Women's Champions League qualifying stages.

Ahead of the Season 5 premiere, the men's club sits in seventh place in the Championship table. They're just outside the playoff picture for a chance to be one of three clubs promoted to the Premier League.

Wrexham's turnaround has boosted support and attendance at the club's matches, and an expansion of the historic Racecourse Ground stadium will increase capacity from about 10,000 to 18,000. The club got a major investment two years ago from U.S.-based Apollo Sports Capital.

The club will visit the Philadelphia region on Aug. 2 for a preseason match at Subaru Park in Chester, marking Wrexham's second appearance at the home of the Philadelphia Union. They'll take on the Premier League's Sunderland AFC as part of a U.S. summer tour with other stops in Tampa, Florida, and New York City.

Mac, Reynolds and other producers of "Welcome to Wrexham" won an Emmy in 2024 for producer of the year in non-fiction television. Mac and Reynolds also are behind the Mexican soccer docuseries "Necaxa," which premiered last summer. The duo acquired a 5% minority stake in Club Necaxa two years ago, and the owners of the Mexican association club in Liga MX took a 5% stake in Wrexham AFC.

Mac, who grew up in South Philly, is set to star in another FX series, "Far Cry," that adapts the video game series of the same name into a live-action show. "It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia," Mac's long-running FX sitcom, started production on its 18th season in February ahead of an expected premiere some time this summer or fall.