West Philadelphia man trafficked firearms across eight Pennsylvania counties, Montco DA says

Lucas was arraigned on Monday and charged with multiple felonies, including unlawful transfer of a firearm, corrupt organizations, materially false statements, and more. A judge set his bail at $1 million cash, which the defendant could not make, according to officials.

The defendant is now being held at Montgomery County Correctional Facility. A hearing is scheduled for Nov. 23.

At least one of the guns purchased by Lucas has since been recovered, Steele said, but he still warned of the potential dangers of straw purchases.

"In 77 days, this defendant was buying and selling as many firearms as he could and traveling great distances from his Philadelphia residence to multiple gun dealers in multiple counties to do it—and then reselling the guns to people who cannot legally buy firearms for themselves. There are laws about who can and can’t buy guns and those laws are in place to protect us all. Purchasing guns and illegally selling them makes us all less safe," said Steele.