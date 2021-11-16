More News:

November 16, 2021

West Wildwood police officer charged with burglary, making terroristic threats

Investigators say the incident happened in Lower Township

Michael Tanenbaum Headshot
By Michael Tanenbaum
PhillyVoice Staff
Investigations Burglaries
West Wildwood Police Arrest Thom Carroll/for PhillyVoice

Dylan Keenan-Hannum, a police officer in West Wildwood, has been charged with burglary, making terroristic threats and simple assault in a Nov. 14 incident in Lower Township, Cape May County prosecutors said.

Authorities in Cape May County are investigating a burglary and threats allegedly made last Sunday in Lower Township by a West Wildwood police officer, prosecutors said.

Dylan Keenan-Hannum, 30, of Del Haven, was charged Monday and held at the Cape May County Jail following his arrest. 

Investigators did not provide details about the incident that led to Keenan-Hannum's arrest. He was charged with burglary, making terroristic threats and simple assault.

Cape May County Prosecutor Jeffrey Sutherland said an investigation remains ongoing and the case will be handled by his office's Professional Standards Unit.

Anyone with information relevant to the investigation is asked to contact the Cape May County Prosecutor’s Office at (609) 465-1135 or the Lower Township Police Department at (609) 886-1619.

Michael Tanenbaum Headshot

Michael Tanenbaum
PhillyVoice Staff

tanenbaum@phillyvoice.com

Read more Investigations Burglaries New Jersey Crime Police

Videos

Just In

Must Read

Sixers

Rich Paul is creating the Ben Simmons noise he claims is hurting his client
Rich-Paul-Ben-Simmons_111621_usat

Sponsored

How to tackle football season sober
Purchased - Friends watching a football game on the couch

Transportation

Here are the road closures and bus detours for this weekend's Philadelphia Marathon
Philadelphia Marathon 2021

Adult Health

Snoring can be more than a nuisance for your bed partner – it may be a sign of sleep apnea
Snoring sleep apnea

TV

Will Smith to go on global adventure in new NatGeo series 'Welcome to Earth'
Will Smith Welcome to Earth

Holiday

Delco Festival of Lights will include shopping for first time
Delco Festival of Lights

Featured Homes

Limited - Allan Domb - 135 S 19th St #913

FOR RENT! Studio with sunrise city views to the east! Apartment features an updated kitchen, modern bathroom and a large living/sleeping space. There are brand new "wood" like floors throughout, as well as great closet space. 409 sqft | $1,375/mo
Limited - Allan Domb - 604-36 S Washington Square #813

South-facing views & natural light at Hopkinson House. Modern kitchen w/ updated appliances, wood cabinets, granite countertops, tile floor & mosaic backsplash. 24-hour doorman, on-site management, rooftop pool & ground floor retail. 415 sqft | $179,900
Listed by

© 2021 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved