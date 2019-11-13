More Health:

November 13, 2019

Still getting acne as an adult? There are ways to prevent it

More than 50 percent of women still get pimples as adults

051117_Romero_Headshot.jpg
By Tracey Romero
PhillyVoice Contributor
Women's Health Acne
Adult acne treatment options Source/Image licensed from Ingram Image

More than 50% of adult women have some facial acne, according to the American Academy of Dermatology. Men also can develop acne as adults, but it is less common.

You survived the spotty skin of your teen years, so does that mean you never have to worry about acne again? Unfortunately, no. 

The Journal of American Academy of Dermatology reports that 54% of adult women have some facial acne. It also can occur in adult men as well, but not as frequently.

Adult acne refers to the acne you get after the age of 25. The causes of acne are very similar at any age – oily skin, clogged pores, bacteria and inflammation. 

But there are myriad other reasons acne can appear.

Hormones, stress, a woman's menstrual cycle, diet and even the hair and skin products also can play a role. Some studies have shown that dairy products and high-glycemic-index foods, which include white bread, bagels, cakes, doughnuts, and even some breakfast cereals, can contribute to an acne flare-up. Medications like corticosteroids, anabolic steroids and lithium also can make you more prone to breakouts. 

"Acne often flares up in teenagers because the surge of hormones during puberty stimulates the sebaceous glands, causing excess oil production," according to the Mayo Clinic. "Hormone changes during midlife, particularly in women, can similarly affect the sebaceous glands, and that can lead to breakouts too."

Sebaceous glands are glands in the skin that produce oil. 

The best ways to prevent an acne breakout is to take your makeup off before going to bed and to only buy skincare products and makeup that are "oil-free" or "non-comedogenic," according to Harvard Health. Also, be wary of any hair products that contain oil. And always wear sunscreen with at least SPF 30 – even on rainy and overcast days.

Once acne erupts on your skin, there are several options to treat it.

There is a wide array of over-the-counter medications you can try, but if none of them seem to be effective, you also can see a dermatologist for prescription-strength medications or other options that rely on light therapy or chemical peels.

When purchasing over-the-counter acne treatment options, stick with those that have benzoyl peroxide or salicylic acid in the ingredient list. 

The Mayo Clinic warns against products that are marketed for adult acne. Their dermatology experts explain that "the ingredients in these products often are derived from plants, so their chemical structure differs from hormones produced in the human body. There's no scientific evidence that these products reduce adult acne."

Do many of your family members suffer frequently from acne breakouts? If so, you may have a genetic predisposition for it. 

Sometimes acne can also be a sign of a more serious issue. If you have additional symptoms such as weight loss, hair loss or excess growth, or changes to your menstrual cycle, Harvard Health experts recommend that you talk to your doctor about further testing.

051117_Romero_Headshot.jpg

Tracey Romero
PhillyVoice Contributor

Read more Women's Health Acne Philadelphia Adult Health Prevention United States

Follow us

Health Videos

Just In

Must Read

Phillies

MLB free agency rumors: Phillies interested in veteran slugger Josh Donaldson
Josh-Donaldson-Phillies_110919_usat

Weather

Blast of arctic air, snow will make its way to Philadelphia this week
Arctic blast Philadelphia snow

Health News

Popular dietary supplement kratom may cause liver damage
kratom dietary supplement liver damage

Sixers

Mailbag: Could Sixers move one of their current starters to sixth man role?
1_AL_Horford_Sixers_76ersvsCeltics_KateFrese.jpg

Award Shows

Kevin Hart receives People's Choice award during first public appearance since car crash
Kevin Hart first appearance crash

Food & Drink

Pre-order turkey, pie and more for Thanksgiving from these restaurants and bakeries
CO-OP Thanksgiving

The contents of this website, such as text, graphics, images, and other material contained on this website, are for informational purposes only and do not constitute medical advice.

ahealthierphilly is sponsored by Independence Blue Cross, the leading health insurance organization in Southeastern Pennsylvania, serving nearly 2.5 million people in the region, providing health news and related information that leads to a more informed, healthier life.

ahealthierphilly and its health-related information resources are not a substitute for the medical advice, diagnosis, and treatment that patients receive from their physicians or health care providers and are not meant to be the practice of medicine, the practice of nursing, or to carry out any professional health care advice or service in the state where you live. Nothing in this website is meant to be used for medical or nursing diagnosis or professional treatment.

Always seek the advice of your physician or other licensed health care provider. Always consult your health care provider before beginning any new treatment, or if you have any questions regarding your health condition. You should not disregard medical advice, or delay seeking medical advice, because of something you read on this site. In the event of a medical emergency, call a doctor or 911 immediately.

This website does not recommend or endorse any specific tests, physicians, procedures, opinions, or other information that may be mentioned on this website. Descriptions of, references to, or links to other products, publications, or services does not imply endorsement of any kind. Reliance on any information provided by this website is solely at your own risk.

Although we try to keep the information on the site as accurate as possible, ahealthierphilly disclaims any warranty concerning its accuracy, timeliness and completeness of content, and any other warranty, express or implied, including warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose. ahealthierphilly also reserves the right to temporarily or permanently discontinue this website, any page or any functionality at any time and without any notice.

The website and its content are provided on an “as is” basis.

© 2019 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved