Phillies playoff start times announced

Come Friday, it'll be 4,018 days between Phillies playoff games when the Fightins head to St. Louis to take on the Cardinals. As soon as the Phils clinched on Monday night, everyone in Philadelphia wondered, "When will the first game be?" Well, we now know with this report from NBC Sports Philadelphia's Jim Salisbury:

If I had a typical 9-to-5 gig, I would hate that Game 1 start time, but, hey, maybe do a little half-day action if that's the case for you. That Saturday night game is a late one! The 8:37 p.m. first pitch happens to be the same as the Phils' most recent postseason matchup: Game 5 of the 2011 NLDS, which was also coincidentally against the Cards (maybe it's not a coincidence if you believe in sweet revenge?).

Possible start times for a potential Game 3 have been released too:

Game 3 would happen if the Phils and Cardinals split the first two games of this best-of-three Wild Card series, all of which will come in St. Louis. A Sunday that sees both the Phillies playing the Cardinals and the Eagles playing the Cardinals makes the sports nerd in me smile too.

Follow Shamus & PhillyVoice on Twitter: @shamus_clancy | @thePhillyVoice

Like us on Facebook: PhillyVoice Sports

Add Shamus' RSS feed to your feed reader