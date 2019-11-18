More Health:

November 18, 2019

Why you should take dry eye symptoms seriously

If left untreated, the symptoms can lead to blindness

051117_Romero_Headshot.jpg
By Tracey Romero
PhillyVoice Contributor
Adult Health Vision
Dry Eye Syndrome Blindness Jan Krnc/Pexels.com

Dry eye syndrome can lead to blindness and other vision issues, if left untreated.

You may have seen those commercials featuring Jennifer Aniston touting "eyelove" as a remedy for her dry eye symptoms. The ads are part of an awareness campaign by Shire, a pharmaceutical company that sells prescription eye drops.

But did you know that dry eye syndrome can lead to blindness if left untreated? What may at first seem like just a nuisance can actually turn into a serious health condition. 

Dry eyes make the eyes feel uncomfortable. They may sting or burn. Other symptoms include a stringy mucus in or around the eyes, sensitivity to light, blurred vision, difficulty driving at night and watery, red eyes. Dry eyes can be aggravated by staring at a computer or television screen for long periods of time.

While there is no cure, lifestyle changes and eye drops can alleviate dryness and prevent permanent damage to the eyes.

According to the Mayo Clinic, dry eyes are caused by either too little tear production or an increase in tear evaporation. Some people also have "an imbalance in the makeup of their tears."

The inability to produce the right amount of tears is called keratoconjunctivitis. Aging, medical conditions like lupus, diabetes and rheumatoid arthritis, and certain medications such as hormone replacement therapy, antidepressants, antihistamines and decongestants also can affect tear production. So can laser eye surgery or radiation. Not blinking enough and certain eyelid problems including the out- and in-turning of the eyelids can also be factors.

According to the American Academy of Ophthalmology, our tears are made up of three layers: oil, water and mucus. Any imbalance in these layers can cause dry eyes.

Dry eyes are most common in women over the age of 50. Not getting enough vitamin A and wearing contact lenses also ups the risk.

If left untreated, dry eyes can cause damage to the cornea, the clear outer layer covering the eye, including vision loss and blindness.

"Unlike other parts of your body, the cornea doesn't contain any blood vessels," CNN reports. "Rather than getting oxygen and nutrients from blood, it receives them from tears. These tears also cleanse your eyes and wash away dust and germs."

In addition, dry eye syndrome increases the risk of a corneal ulcer or corneal abrasion. If you experience persistent symptoms of dry eyes, talk to your doctor about whether you should see an eye specialist.

051117_Romero_Headshot.jpg

Tracey Romero
PhillyVoice Contributor

Read more Adult Health Vision Philadelphia Jennifer Aniston Eyes United States

Follow us

Health Videos

Just In

Must Read

Eagles

What they're saying: Eagles have gone from would-be dynasty to total disappointment
Carson-Wentz-intros_111819_usat

Investigation

13 prison employees suspended following inmate death in Schuylkill County
13 prison employees suspended Schulykill

Addiction

More vapers are making their own juice, but not without risks
DIY Vaping Danielle Jones Kaiser Health News

Sixers

How Sixers got back on track with blowout win over Cleveland Cavaliers
Sixers-Cavs-Embiid_111819_usat

Food & Drink

Top Chef Quickfire, new eatery by Bravo, opening in Comcast Center
Rendering of Top Chef Quickfire at Comcast Center

Holiday

Black Friday, holiday hours for 2019 at local malls
Black Friday holiday hours malls

The contents of this website, such as text, graphics, images, and other material contained on this website, are for informational purposes only and do not constitute medical advice.

ahealthierphilly is sponsored by Independence Blue Cross, the leading health insurance organization in Southeastern Pennsylvania, serving nearly 2.5 million people in the region, providing health news and related information that leads to a more informed, healthier life.

ahealthierphilly and its health-related information resources are not a substitute for the medical advice, diagnosis, and treatment that patients receive from their physicians or health care providers and are not meant to be the practice of medicine, the practice of nursing, or to carry out any professional health care advice or service in the state where you live. Nothing in this website is meant to be used for medical or nursing diagnosis or professional treatment.

Always seek the advice of your physician or other licensed health care provider. Always consult your health care provider before beginning any new treatment, or if you have any questions regarding your health condition. You should not disregard medical advice, or delay seeking medical advice, because of something you read on this site. In the event of a medical emergency, call a doctor or 911 immediately.

This website does not recommend or endorse any specific tests, physicians, procedures, opinions, or other information that may be mentioned on this website. Descriptions of, references to, or links to other products, publications, or services does not imply endorsement of any kind. Reliance on any information provided by this website is solely at your own risk.

Although we try to keep the information on the site as accurate as possible, ahealthierphilly disclaims any warranty concerning its accuracy, timeliness and completeness of content, and any other warranty, express or implied, including warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose. ahealthierphilly also reserves the right to temporarily or permanently discontinue this website, any page or any functionality at any time and without any notice.

The website and its content are provided on an “as is” basis.

© 2019 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved