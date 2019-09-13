More News:

September 13, 2019

You can now stay overnight in a former Pennsylvania chocolate factory

The old Wilbur Chocolates factory — home of Wilbur Buds — is now a luxury Hilton hotel

By Emily Rolen
The former Wilbur Chocolate Factory has been converted into a hotel called The Wilbur Lititz.

The days of chocolatiering in the Wilbur Chocolate Factory in Lititz, Lancaster County, may be over, but the empty space will now be used for overnight guests.

The former factory, which opened in the 1930s, has been converted into Hilton's newest luxury hotel as part of the company's Tapestry Collection, it announced this week. 

The Wilbur Lititz has 74 guest rooms and is located in downtown Lititz, near the Wilbur Chocolate Museum and Julius Sturgis Pretzel Bakery. 

Oh, and at check in, guests will receive a piece of Wilbur chocolate.

Wilbur, now owned by Cargill, has been in Lititz since 1884 and was popularized in Pennsylvania after 1894 when Wilbur Buds — the company's signature bite-size chocolates that look like small flowers — hit the market. In 2016, the company began actively seeking a buyer for its former factory and moved into a permanent chocolate retail space.

Cargill employs 2,200 employees in Lancaster County, with a retail warehouse in Elizabethtown and production plants in Lititz and Mt. Joy, according to its website. 

Here's a first look inside Hilton's new Wilbur Lititz hotel.

