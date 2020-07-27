Woman, 19, fatally stabbed in alleged domestic incident at SEPTA's Meadowbrook Station

Abington police have a suspect in custody after a young woman was stabbed to death Monday morning in a parking lot outside SEPTA's Meadowbrook Regional Rail station, officials said.

The incident occurred around 8:30 a.m. in the lot off Lindsay Lane, where the 19-year-old victim was found dead inside a vehicle, according to authorities.

Investigators described the victim's death as a domestic incident. A male suspect was taken into custody in Northeast Philadelphia.

There were no other individuals involved and no SEPTA customers were in danger, an official said.

An investigation at the scene remains ongoing with the Abington Police Department, Montgomery County Detectives and SEPTA police.

Due to the investigation, service on SEPTA's West Trenton Line has temporarily been suspended between Jenkintown and West Trenton.