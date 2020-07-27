More News:

July 27, 2020

Woman, 19, fatally stabbed in alleged domestic incident at SEPTA's Meadowbrook Station

Suspect taken into custody in Philadelphia, police say

Michael Tanenbaum Headshot
By Michael Tanenbaum
PhillyVoice Staff
Investigations Stabbings
Meadowbrook SEPTA stabbing Google/Street View

Authorities are investigating the stabbing of a 19-year-old woman in a parking lot outside SEPTA's Meadowbrook Station on July 27, 2020.

Abington police have a suspect in custody after a young woman was stabbed to death Monday morning in a parking lot outside SEPTA's Meadowbrook Regional Rail station, officials said.

The incident occurred around 8:30 a.m. in the lot off Lindsay Lane, where the 19-year-old victim was found dead inside a vehicle, according to authorities.

Investigators described the victim's death as a domestic incident. A male suspect was taken into custody in Northeast Philadelphia.

There were no other individuals involved and no SEPTA customers were in danger, an official said.

An investigation at the scene remains ongoing with the Abington Police Department, Montgomery County Detectives and SEPTA police.

Due to the investigation, service on SEPTA's West Trenton Line has temporarily been suspended between Jenkintown and West Trenton.

Michael Tanenbaum Headshot

Michael Tanenbaum
PhillyVoice Staff

tanenbaum@phillyvoice.com

Read more Investigations Stabbings Abington Meadowbrook Crime Septa Montgomery County Jenkintown Domestic Violence

Videos

Just In

Must Read

Eagles

What they're saying: Jamal Adams traded, LeSean McCoy still an option, Eagles' salary cap concerns
021420HowieRoseman

Education

New Jersey issues guidance allowing students to opt for all-remote learning this upcoming school year
New Jersey all-remote learning

Prevention

How to make sure your mask maximizes protection, according to a nurse
Face Masks Protection

Phillies

In an empty Citizens Bank Park, one man is responsible for the cheers of 40,000 Phillies fans
Citizens-Bank-Sunset_072420_usat

Music

Taylor Swift's surprise album, 'Folklore,' breaks Spotify streaming record
Taylor Swift Folklore

Entertainment

Bethlehem's Musikfest goes virtual for 2020 with livestream concerts
Musikfest goes virtual

Featured Homes

Limited - The Hopkinson House - 604 S Washington Square 2206-08

FOR SALE! The Hopkinson House - Combination of two adjacent units to create a deluxe 1 bedroom plus den, 2 bathroom with a balcony overlooking Washington Square and the Center City skyline; this home has incredible potential. 1,443 sf | $550,000
Limited - The Academy House - 1420 Locust Street - 12a

FOR SALE! The Academy House - 3 bedroom, 2.5 bathroom corner unit offering gorgeous north-facing city vistas, an expansive master suite, incredible natural light and ample entertaining space. 1,524 sf | $499,900
Listed by

© 2020 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved