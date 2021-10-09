Vaccinated women are more protected from COVID than men, study shows

Women who are fully vaccinated with the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine had higher levels of protection than men who received the same shot, a new study shows.

The New England Journal of Medicine surveyed 4,800 healthcare professionals in israel from December to July.

It found that, of those aged 65 or older, women had an antibody count of 46%, while men of the same age had 37%.

It also found that women's antibody levels were higher at the peak level of protection than men.

"Women generally develop stronger immune responses, including high antibody levels and greater T-cell activation, which can lead to more rapid control of infection, but may also lead to increased reactogenicity (side effects) after vaccines," Lead author Julianne Gee, MPH, a CDC epidemiologist, told Verywell.

Another recent report found the effectiveness of Pfizer's vaccine dipped below 50% after six months of getting the second shot.

This comes after the Food and Drug Administration green lighted booster shots for those 65 and olde, and those at risk of serious illness.