War, Sharon Van Etten and Courtney Barnett to headline XPoNential Music Festival on Sept. 19-21

April 15, 2025
WXPN's 32nd annual music festival will bring a variety of genres — from roots to blues to indie rock — to the Camden waterfront in September.
The XPoNential Music Festival returns to Wiggins Park from Friday, Sept. 19, through Sunday, Sept. 21. Among the 22 acts performing will be headliners War, Sharon Van Etten & the Attachment Theory, and Courtney Barnett.
Throughout the weekend, there will also be sets by Greensky Bluegrass, Preservation Hall Jazz Band, Molly Tuttle, Soccer Mommy, Spin Doctors, Richard Thompson, Tune-Yards and Snacktime. Performances will take place on two waterfront stages and there will be plenty of lawn seating, plus food and drink vendors and a children's activities area.
Tickets to the festival can be purchased online. One-day passes for Friday or Saturday cost $88, one-day passes for Sunday cost $98, three-day passes cost $260, and passes for kids ages 2-12 cost $10. WXPN members have cheaper options that come with added amenities like artist meet-and-greets, complimentary non-alcoholic beverages and merchandise discounts.
"As always, the festival has a wonderful lineup of diverse musical performances so there is truly something that everyone will enjoy," Commissioner Jeffrey Nash said in a release. "We cannot wait for this year’s event and encourage everyone to join us on the Waterfront."
The full lineup is listed below:
War
Preservation Hall Jazz Band
Snacktime
Southern Avenue
Black Buttafly
Fawziyya Heart
Sharon Van Etten & the Attachment Theory
Molly Tuttle
Soccer Mommy
Richard Thompson
Kathleen Edwards
Tune-Yards
Owen Stewart
Maxwell Stern & The Good Light Band
Courtney Barnett
Greensky Bluegrass
Spin Doctors
Craig Finn
Daniel Donato's Cosmic Country
Zinadelphia
Michigander
Emily Drinker
