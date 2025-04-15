War, Sharon Van Etten and Courtney Barnett to headline XPoNential Music Festival on Sept. 19-21

WXPN's 32nd annual music festival will bring a variety of genres — from roots to blues to indie rock — to the Camden waterfront in September.

The XPoNential Music Festival returns to Wiggins Park from Friday, Sept. 19, through Sunday, Sept. 21. Among the 22 acts performing will be headliners War, Sharon Van Etten & the Attachment Theory, and Courtney Barnett.

Throughout the weekend, there will also be sets by Greensky Bluegrass, Preservation Hall Jazz Band, Molly Tuttle, Soccer Mommy, Spin Doctors, Richard Thompson, Tune-Yards and Snacktime. Performances will take place on two waterfront stages and there will be plenty of lawn seating, plus food and drink vendors and a children's activities area.

Tickets to the festival can be purchased online. One-day passes for Friday or Saturday cost $88, one-day passes for Sunday cost $98, three-day passes cost $260, and passes for kids ages 2-12 cost $10. WXPN members have cheaper options that come with added amenities like artist meet-and-greets, complimentary non-alcoholic beverages and merchandise discounts.

"As always, the festival has a wonderful lineup of diverse musical performances so there is truly something that everyone will enjoy," Commissioner Jeffrey Nash said in a release. "We cannot wait for this year’s event and encourage everyone to join us on the Waterfront."

The full lineup is listed below:

Friday

War

Preservation Hall Jazz Band

Snacktime

Southern Avenue

Black Buttafly

Fawziyya Heart

Saturday

Sharon Van Etten & the Attachment Theory

Molly Tuttle

Soccer Mommy

Richard Thompson

Kathleen Edwards

Tune-Yards

Owen Stewart

Maxwell Stern & The Good Light Band

Sunday

Courtney Barnett

Greensky Bluegrass

Spin Doctors

Craig Finn

Daniel Donato's Cosmic Country

Zinadelphia

Michigander

Emily Drinker

Friday, Sept. 19, to Sunday, Sept. 21



Times and ticket prices vary



Wiggins Park,



2 Riverside Dr., Camden