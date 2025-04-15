More Events:

April 15, 2025

War, Sharon Van Etten and Courtney Barnett to headline XPoNential Music Festival on Sept. 19-21

The three-day event at the Camden waterfront will feature more than 20 performers, including Snacktime and Spin Doctors.

Franki Rudnesky
By Franki Rudnesky
PhillyVoice Staff
Festivals Music
xponential festival courtney barnett Peter Ackerman/USA TODAY NETWORK

The XPoNential Music Festival will take place at Wiggins Park in Camden in September. Headliners include indie rocker Courtney Barnett, above.

WXPN's 32nd annual music festival will bring a variety of genres — from roots to blues to indie rock — to the Camden waterfront in September.

The XPoNential Music Festival returns to Wiggins Park from Friday, Sept. 19, through Sunday, Sept. 21. Among the 22 acts performing will be headliners War, Sharon Van Etten & the Attachment Theory, and Courtney Barnett.

MORE: Leslie Odom Jr. to reprise role of Aaron Burr in Broadway's 'Hamilton' this fall

Throughout the weekend, there will also be sets by Greensky Bluegrass, Preservation Hall Jazz Band, Molly Tuttle, Soccer Mommy, Spin Doctors, Richard Thompson, Tune-Yards and Snacktime. Performances will take place on two waterfront stages and there will be plenty of lawn seating, plus food and drink vendors and a children's activities area.

Tickets to the festival can be purchased online. One-day passes for Friday or Saturday cost $88, one-day passes for Sunday cost $98, three-day passes cost $260, and passes for kids ages 2-12 cost $10. WXPN members have cheaper options that come with added amenities like artist meet-and-greets, complimentary non-alcoholic beverages and merchandise discounts.

"As always, the festival has a wonderful lineup of diverse musical performances so there is truly something that everyone will enjoy," Commissioner Jeffrey Nash said in a release. "We cannot wait for this year’s event and encourage everyone to join us on the Waterfront."

The full lineup is listed below:

Friday

War
Preservation Hall Jazz Band
Snacktime
Southern Avenue
Black Buttafly
Fawziyya Heart

Saturday

Sharon Van Etten & the Attachment Theory
Molly Tuttle
Soccer Mommy
Richard Thompson
Kathleen Edwards
Tune-Yards
Owen Stewart
Maxwell Stern & The Good Light Band

Sunday

Courtney Barnett
Greensky Bluegrass
Spin Doctors
Craig Finn
Daniel Donato's Cosmic Country
Zinadelphia
Michigander
Emily Drinker

XPoNential Music Festival

Friday, Sept. 19, to Sunday, Sept. 21
Times and ticket prices vary
Wiggins Park,
2 Riverside Dr., Camden

Follow Franki & PhillyVoice on Twitter: @wordsbyfranki | @thePhillyVoice
Like us on Facebook: PhillyVoice
Have a news tip? Let us know.

Franki Rudnesky

Franki Rudnesky
PhillyVoice Staff

franki@phillyvoice.com

Read more Festivals Music Philadelphia Radio Entertainment Bands WXPN Camden Xponential Music Festival

Videos

Featured

Limited - Down and Derby 2025

South Jersey’s Down & Derby Wine Festival returns May 3
Limited - Temple Health - Lung Main

Advancing pulmonary care: how clinical trials at Temple Lung Center are shaping the future

Just In

Must Read

Investigations

Swarthmore College grads among 6 killed in New York plane crash

Swarthmore Plane Crash

Sponsored

South Jersey’s Down & Derby Wine Festival returns May 3

Limited - Down and Derby 2025

Movies

'Creed' director fuses blues and history with vampires in 'Sinners'

Sinners movie

Wellness

One-third of Americans report excessive sleepiness — and the issue deserves greater attention, experts say

sleepiness health risks

Performances

Orchestral performance of 'Twilight' comes to Philly in November

Twilight Concert Met

Phillies

MLB power rankings roundup: How real are the Phillies' current issues?

Aaron-Nola-Phillies-Cardinals-4.11.25-MLB.jpg

© 2025 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved