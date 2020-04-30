More Culture:

April 30, 2020

WXPN's 2020 XPoNential Music Festival in Camden is canceled

The three-day event was scheduled to take place July 31-Aug. 2

By Allie Miller
By Allie Miller
PhillyVoice Staff
Festivals WXPN
XpoNential Music Festival canceled Thom Carroll/for PhillyVoice

WXPN's 2020 XPoNential Music Festival has been canceled. The event would've taken place July 31 through Aug. 2 at BB&T Pavilion and Wiggins Park in Camden, New Jersey. Pictured above is an image from the 2016 festival.

Philadelphia-based public radio station WXPN has canceled its three-day summer music festival in light of coronavirus, the station announced Thursday.

The 2020 XPonNential Music Festival was previously scheduled to take place July 31 through Aug. 2 at the BB&T Pavilion and Wiggins Park in Camden, New Jersey.

"Given the magnitude of the current health crisis, we know this is the right thing to do," Roger LaMay, WXPN General Manager, said in a statement. "We are committed to our community and are working on new ways to connect artists and audiences on the radio, online and eventually even in-person with social distancing."

The summer event would have featured headliners Nathaniel Rateliff, Norah Jones, Grace Potter and Mavis Staples, as well as many more artists.

According to a press release, ticketholders are being contacted about refunds. More information is available on the event's website.

