WXPN's 2020 XPoNential Music Festival in Camden is canceled

Philadelphia-based public radio station WXPN has canceled its three-day summer music festival in light of coronavirus, the station announced Thursday.

The 2020 XPonNential Music Festival was previously scheduled to take place July 31 through Aug. 2 at the BB&T Pavilion and Wiggins Park in Camden, New Jersey.

"Given the magnitude of the current health crisis, we know this is the right thing to do," Roger LaMay, WXPN General Manager, said in a statement. "We are committed to our community and are working on new ways to connect artists and audiences on the radio, online and eventually even in-person with social distancing."

The summer event would have featured headliners Nathaniel Rateliff, Norah Jones, Grace Potter and Mavis Staples, as well as many more artists.

According to a press release, ticketholders are being contacted about refunds. More information is available on the event's website.