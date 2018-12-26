More News:

December 26, 2018

Young New Jersey firefighter died in Christmas morning car crash

Carroll - Headshot, Emily Rolen
By Emily Rolen
PhillyVoice Staff
Car Crashes Firefighters
Natalie Dempsey firefighter crash Photo courtesy/Mizpah Volunteer Fire Company on Facebook

Natalie Dempsey, 21, was killed on Christmas morning while responding to a call in Hamilton Township, New Jersey.

A 21-year-old firefighter was killed on Christmas morning while responding to an emergency call in Hamilton Township, New Jersey. 

Natalie Dempsey was a volunteer firefighter and the vice president of Mizpah Volunteer Fire Co. in Mercer County. The fire company announced her death on its Facebook page on Tuesday morning. 

MORE NEWS: Meek Mill gives second Xbox to North Philly boy who was robbed after charity event

According to police, the 21-year-old from Mays Landing was responding to a call for a fire around 6 a.m.. Police said she was driving a 2001 Honda Accord when she lost control of the car, drove off the roadway and hit a guard rail. Dempsey died at the scene, NJ.com reported, and he was the only passenger in the car.

First responders called to the crash only realized it was Dempsey after they saw her car at the scene. 

"It 'smashed my heart out,'" Fire Chief Jay Davenport told NJ.com.

"Please keep her family in your prayers. We will keep you all updated on any funeral arrangements. This will be a funeral with full honors due to it being a line of duty passing," the fire company posted on Facebook. 

Mizpah's sister organization, the Mays Landing Fire Department, posted a statement on Facebook calling Dempsey a "vibrant" firefighter who "always had a smile on her face." 

NJ.com reported Dempsey had been volunteering at the fire company for the past three years and had attended the police academy over the summer in hopes of becoming a police officer.

Follow Emily & PhillyVoice on Twitter @emily_rolen | @thePhillyVoice
Like us on Facebook: PhillyVoice
Add Emily’s RSS feed to your feed reader
Have a news tip? Let us know.

Carroll - Headshot, Emily Rolen

Emily Rolen
PhillyVoice Staff

emily@phillyvoice.com

Read more Car Crashes Firefighters New Jersey Fires Emergencies

Videos

Just In

Must Read

Sponsored

Safety Blitz with Malcolm Jenkins: 'The holiday season is always special to me'
122018_Malcolm-Jenkins_usat

Health News

New rules govern how modified food will be labeled
Food

Magazines

The New Yorker calls Gritty one of 2018's few good men
gritty flyers mascot game

Football

Gabe Infante steps down at St. Joseph’s Prep to take an assistant coaching job at Temple
122118_Gabe-Infante

Holiday

15+ places to party on New Year's Eve in Philly
Champagne on New Year's Eve

Charity

Meek Mill gives second Xbox to North Philly boy who was robbed after charity event
Meek Mill picture

Featured Homes

Allan Domb - 121018 - 241-S-6th-Street_1807

FOR SALE | Independence Place. 2 bedroom, 2 bath with balcony on Washington Square. 1,387 SF. $899,900.
Allan Domb - 121018 - 223-W-RittenhouseSq-818

FOR SALE | The Dorchester. Designer appointed 1 bedroom with balcony on Rittenhouse Square. 609 SF. $299,900.
Listed by

© 2018 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved