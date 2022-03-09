World champion kickboxer from Norristown opens gym in Center City

A world-class kickboxer from Montgomery County is looking to train the next generation of martial artists and keep others in shape at his new gym in Center City.



Randall Pogue, a professional fighter with over 40 bouts to his name, has won two kickboxing world championships and also has experience practicing mixed martial arts and traditional boxing. He opened 10 Hands Fight Sports at 1900 Market St. last month.

“I’ve been passionate about improving people’s lives with fitness and martial arts for the past 30 years, and it's time for me to create a full-time spot where I can make all that happen for fitness-focused Philadelphians,” Pogue said in a press release.

In addition to a boxing ring, the gym has 25 six-foot heavy bags, an Olympic lifting platform, treadmills, free weights and other exercise equipment.

The gym currently offers courses in traditional boxing, kickboxing and Muay Thai, as well as several focused on strength and conditioning.

Participants taking the "fight shape" classes will learn the basics of punching and kicking on heavy bags. The "fight skills" courses allow those interested in improving their abilities to train with a partner and hit focus mitts, which are padded targets attached to a glove. Live sparring is also available.

For those just looking to get a good workout, the gym offers "fight or flight" classes, where participants perform an intense workout with kettlebells, battle ropes and medicine balls.

"We're bringing all the best parts of a handful of boutique fitness studios under one roof, and we're moving toward all-day access so folks can train even outside of class times," Pogue said.

Most gyms that offer these types of courses are only available to participants during set times, but Pogue wants to make 10 Hands a place where mebers can come for a standard self-directed workout, too. While there aren't enough customers to provide the all-day access yet, the long-term plan is to have the gym open for members between 10 a.m. and 6 p.m.

In addition to its individual drop-in classes that start at $10 per workout, the gym is currently offering a special discount "setup phase" on monthly and annual memberships.

For example, the annual unlimited pass for fight or flight classes is currently going for $200 per month instead of $240.

Pogue holds classes on Mondays, Tuesdays, Wednesdays, Thursdays and Saturdays. Times for specific classes are available on the gym's calendar. Although there are only two per day right now, Pogue hopes to add more in the future.